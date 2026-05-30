NEWS ANALYSIS | SA furniture-making sector on the road to recovery

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The furniture industry has demonstrated resilience despite these headwinds, says South African Furniture Initiative CEO Greg Boulle. Picture: Picture:123RF/LIGHTFIELDSTUDIOS

South Africa’s furniture manufacturing industry is showing signs of stabilisation after years of contraction — but industry leaders say survival is no longer enough.

The sector — shaped by import pressure, weak demand and structural constraints — is now at a turning point, where meaningful growth will depend on policy support, shifting consumer trends and renewed investment in skills and local production.

For more than two decades, manufacturers have navigated factory closures, rising input costs and unreliable electricity supply. Yet, the sector has proven resilient. Although smaller than it once was, its decline has slowed and, in some areas, begun to reverse.

In the early 2000s, furniture manufacturing employed about 51,000 people. That figure has steadily declined as imports rose and domestic demand weakened but has now stabilised at just over 30,000, according to the South African Furniture Initiative (Safi).

Sales are also recovering, giving rise to cautious optimism across the industry. Safi CEO Greg Boulle said this stability was encouraging but insufficient. “The industry’s focus now needs to shift from preservation to growth,” he said.

The sector remains structurally important to the economy. It is labour-intensive and deeply integrated into multiple value chains, from timber and metals to textiles, logistics and retail. Its performance is also closely tied to household spending patterns, making it particularly sensitive to economic cycles.

South Africa’s indoor furniture market is valued at around R23bn, according to Euromonitor International research analyst Greg Aubin. Across the country, there are roughly 1,400 furniture manufacturers, most of them small or medium-sized businesses producing items ranging from sofas and beds to cabinets and dining tables.

“The number of active manufacturers has remained relatively stable over the past three years,” said Boulle.

However, SMEs continue to face mounting pressure from rising raw material costs, electricity disruptions, expensive transport and logistics, and intense competition from imported products. Consumer spending constraints remain a persistent headwind.

Recent data suggests the industry is regaining some momentum. Furniture manufacturing sales rose from about R19.5bn in 2024 to R21.7bn in 2025 — an 11.1% year-on-year increase. “This is a positive indication of resilience within the sector, particularly given the challenging economic environment,” Boulle said.

However, longer-term performance remains weak. Since 1998, the sector has grown by about 4.8%, lagging behind overall manufacturing growth of 6.8%.

“This highlights the fact that while the furniture industry is recovering and showing encouraging signs of momentum, it continues to lag behind broader manufacturing growth and still faces structural challenges that need to be addressed to unlock its full potential,” he said.

One of the biggest constraints is subdued household spending on furniture and related goods. Statistics South Africa data shows that retail sales of furniture, appliances and equipment have grown more slowly than overall retail trade.

However, there are emerging signs of demand recovery. Aubin said the broader home and garden market grew by about 6% in value terms in 2025, with home furnishings, including indoor furniture, rising by just over 5.5%.

This growth has been supported by easing inflation and lower interest rates, which have helped revive housing activity. Changing lifestyles are also playing a role. “The increasing need for flexible home layouts, driven by hybrid work patterns, continues to support the popularity of multifunctional furniture,” said Aubin.

Still, the industry’s prospects are closely tied to broader economic performance. “If the economy does not grow, the industry will struggle to grow,” Boulle said.

Skills shortages present another structural risk.

Research by Mzabalazo Advisory Services, which was commissioned by Safi, found significant gaps across a wide range of occupations, including upholsterers, seamstresses, cabinetmakers, designers, machine operators and quality control specialists. “The findings confirmed that skills shortages remain one of the most significant constraints facing the industry,” Boulle said.

Demand is also increasing for higher-level technical capabilities such as automated machines operators, industrial engineers and draughtsmen, reflecting gradual technological upgrades within manufacturing processes.

For the industry to recover, policy support is expected to play a crucial role in the sector’s next phase

The study found that the challenge extends beyond training availability. Employers reported difficulties accessing funding, finding qualified mentors and sourcing graduates with practical, job-ready skills. It also highlighted the need to modernise training programmes to align with evolving technologies and production methods.

Most of the study’s recommendations are already being implemented, giving the industry a clearer roadmap for addressing critical gaps. “The outcome is that the industry now has a far clearer understanding of where the most critical skills shortages exist and what interventions are required to address them,” Boulle said.

For the industry to recover, policy support is expected to play a crucial role in the sector’s next phase. The furniture industry master plan, launched in 2021 through collaboration between government and industry, focuses on localisation, export growth, skills development and improved competitiveness.

According to Boulle, the plan is beginning to deliver tangible results. Export promotion initiatives are connecting local manufacturers with buyers in Africa, Europe and the Gulf through trade missions and digital platforms such as the National Furniture Directory and Export Market Finder. At the same time, industry-aligned training programmes are rebuilding technical capacity and attracting new entrants.

The government is also pushing for greater localisation in procurement. Deputy minister of trade, industry & competition, Alexandra Abrahams, told an industry event in March: “We should recognise the enabling role government can play in this industry: with the state procuring more than R2bn in furniture annually, public expenditure can be positioned in a disciplined and market-supportive manner to expand opportunities for local manufacturers, crowd in private investment, and strengthen employment across the value chain.”

Dining furniture is growing slightly faster than the overall category, at just over 7%, while living room furniture is expanding at about 6.8%, said Aubin.

There is also a growing emphasis on authenticity, craftsmanship and product quality.

Boulle said tighter quality standards for imports and stronger procurement policies could help level the playing field. “Locally manufactured furniture is becoming increasingly attractive from both a cost and supply perspective. Consumers are placing greater value on authenticity, craftsmanship and individuality.”

For now, the industry stands at a delicate balance point — stable, but not yet strong.

“The encouraging news is that the furniture industry has demonstrated resilience despite these headwinds. The strong growth recorded in 2025 shows that there remains healthy demand for locally manufactured furniture when the right conditions exist.”

Business Times