HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Free your dreams from that bottomless bucket

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The people who achieve extraordinary things rarely speak about their bucket lists. They speak about goals, execution, habits and discipline, writes the author.

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Every year, millions of people around the world create bucket lists. Visit Paris. Climb Kilimanjaro. Write a book. Start a business. Learn another language. Build wealth.

The list grows longer, but the achievements often remain surprisingly few. The problem is not the bucket list itself. The problem is that most people treat it as a collection of wishes rather than a plan of action. Perhaps it is time to stop calling it a bucket list altogether. Perhaps it is time to call it a vision.

Across the globe, the people who achieve extraordinary things rarely speak about their bucket lists. They speak about goals, execution, habits and discipline. Whether it is an entrepreneur building a company in Singapore, an athlete preparing for the Olympics, or an author writing a bestseller in London, they all understand one principle: dreams only become reality when they are supported by action.

The digital age has created an interesting paradox. We are more inspired than ever before. Every day, social media exposes us to people travelling the world, building businesses, creating wealth and achieving remarkable success.

Yet many people become spectators of success rather than participants in it. They admire. They follow. They save inspirational quotes. But they never move. The gap between aspiration and achievement is execution.

Over many years in banking, business and entrepreneurship, I have learned that execution is not accidental. It requires structure, measurement and accountability. This is where a tool such as the balanced scorecard becomes relevant, not only in business, but also in life.

Because dreams do not belong in a bucket. They belong in your calendar.

The balanced scorecard teaches that sustainable success depends on balance. In business, the model focuses on people, processes, customer value and financial performance. If one pillar fails, long-term success becomes difficult.

The same principle applies to life. A personal scorecard might include four key areas:

Relationships: family, friends, mentors and the people who matter most.

Personal growth: learning, reading, developing new skills and expanding knowledge.

Health and wellbeing: looking after the one asset that makes everything else possible: your body and mind.

Financial sustainability: creating, protecting and growing wealth for future opportunities.

Viewed through this lens, a bucket list becomes far more practical. Instead of saying, “I want to travel the world,” commit to visiting one new country every year. Instead of saying, “I want to write a book,” commit to writing 500 words every day. Instead of saying, “I want to start a business,” dedicate specific hours every week to developing the idea.

Suddenly, dreams become measurable. And measurable goals become achievable.

The world’s most successful organisations provide the same lesson. They do not succeed because somebody created a wish list. They succeed because thousands of small actions are aligned to a bigger vision.

Individuals are no different. Whether you live in a small South African town or one of the world’s largest cities, the formula remains remarkably simple:

Vision creates direction;

Goals create clarity;

Action creates momentum; and

Consistency creates results.

Technology has made the world smaller than ever before. A person sitting in a local village can now access global knowledge, international markets and opportunities that previous generations could only dream about.

Your starting point matters less than your willingness to move. Too many people spend years preparing for a life they never actually start. They wait for more money. They wait for more confidence. They wait for more certainty. They wait for the perfect moment.

The perfect moment never arrives. Life rewards movement. The first step is almost always imperfect. The first business will make mistakes. The first speech will feel uncomfortable. The first chapter will require editing. The first journey will have challenges.

But progress belongs to those who begin. One of the greatest misconceptions about achievement is that successful people are somehow different. In reality, most simply develop the habit of converting intention into action faster than everyone else.

They do not merely dream. They execute. So perhaps the question is not, “What is on your bucket list?” but “What are you doing today to make it happen?” Because dreams do not belong in a bucket. They belong in your calendar. They belong in your scorecard. They belong in your daily routine. From your local village to any world stage, stop collecting dreams and start executing them. Convert your bucket list into a vision. Convert your vision into goals. Convert your goals into daily actions. And turn your “someday” into reality.

Because the ultimate goal is not to die with an impressive bucket list.

The ultimate goal is to live a life where most of the items on that list have already been achieved.

• Bezuidenhout is the founder of financial services provider BeztForex.co.za and the global trade AI platform Zynched.com