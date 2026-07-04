Takealot expands township programme with dedicated app

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Takealot Group is scaling its township initiative with a dedicated app, positioning underserved communities as the next frontier for e-commerce growth.

The Naspers-owned group, which operates platforms such as Takealot.com, Mr D and Takealot Fulfilment Solutions (TFS), is targeting millions of South Africans who have yet to make their first online purchase.

Initially launched in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, the programme is expanding into more townships and rural areas. At its core is the personal shopper network — entrepreneurs who order products on behalf of customers, earning commissions while introducing communities to online shopping.

The company has now rolled out a dedicated app to professionalise the network, offering tools for customer communication, order management and business growth.

CEO Frederick Zietsman said the initiative addresses the biggest barrier to e-commerce adoption in townships: trust. “The majority of South Africans have still never transacted online. With the personal shopper layer, we’ve got that covered,” he said.

Some entrepreneurs are already processing up to R400,000 in monthly orders, earning as much as R30,000 themselves. “They’re building trust in their communities while creating sustainable incomes,” Zietsman added.

The network has grown to about 16,000 entrepreneurs and is one of the fastest-growing parts of the business. Takealot sees this as more than a demand-side initiative. “We want the township and rural market not just participating as consumers, but also on the supply side of the digital economy,” Zietsman said.

The company is investing in digital literacy, driver training, township franchise operators, and programmes supporting local manufacturers selling through its marketplace. Expansion has already reached Mpumalanga, with plans for a national rollout. “We cannot wait. Our model still runs. We need to proceed,” Zietsman said.

The strategy comes amid intensifying competition from Amazon, Temu and Shein. While acknowledging some market share dilution, Takealot argues the real opportunity lies in converting first-time shoppers. Online retail accounts for only about 8% of total sales in South Africa, far below other emerging markets.“As participants enter, the market becomes bigger and more South Africans are shopping online,” Zietsman said.

He added that Takealot’s local knowledge gives it an edge: “As a local player, we understand the market better. We’ve got better data and we can be more agile.”

That local focus extends to its marketplace, where 62% of products sold originate from South African sellers. While introducing selected imports to remain price competitive, Takealot continues to emphasise local participation.

The Personal Shopper programme complements broader efforts to create earning opportunities. The company has 17,000 drivers in its fulfilment network, most of them South Africans, and invests in driver development to expand gig economy participation. “We need to give access to earning to as many people as we can,” Zietsman said.

Financially, the strategy is paying off. For the year ended March, Takealot Group reported revenue of R17.7bn, up 18%. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) swung from a R214m loss to a R171m profit — the first annual profit in the company’s 15-year history.

CFO Tessa Ackermann described it as a structural shift: “This is not a flash in the pan. This is the ecosystem working.” Takealot.com generated adjusted EBIT of R85m. Complementary businesses such as Mr D and TFS continue to expand, creating multiple revenue streams beyond traditional retail. In the 2026 financial year, Takealot Group processed more than 60-million orders across an expanded base of 6.2-million active customers.

Despite the influx of global rivals, management believes the greatest long-term opportunity lies in bringing millions of South Africans into the digital economy for the first time.

“The digital economy is only just beginning in South Africa,” Zietsman said. “If we can unlock that mindset, everybody wins.”