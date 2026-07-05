ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | What Africa is teaching the world about AI

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Smart industry robot arms for digital factory production technology showing automation manufacturing process of the Industry 4.0 or 4th industrial revolution and IOT software to control operation .

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A health platform built in Johannesburg is preparing to take on the world’s biggest health-care markets. A South African screening device based on an AI chest X-ray model has read more than 25,000 scans across six countries. AI that deciphers handwritten receipts for payment systems, built for the informal end of African commerce, is finding applications abroad.

These examples of technology transfer in reverse ran through the first Google Cloud Summit held on African soil, at the Sandton Convention Centre this week.

“The exciting thing is that Africa has the opportunity to define its own path,” Maureen Costello, Google Cloud vice-president for the UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, told Business Times at the summit. “Just as the continent leapfrogged fixed-line telephony through mobile technology, I believe Africa can leapfrog into the agentic era. That’s where African leadership can really make a difference.”

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