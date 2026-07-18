How to become a saver

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Compound growth allows investors to earn returns on both the principal capital and the accumulated growth. Picture:

When it comes to saving, putting aside small amounts regularly trumps larger amounts saved in a haphazard manner.

“July is national savings month, and it is a good reminder to evaluate our financial habits... It’s a common misconception that investing requires a large amount of capital. This belief results in people delaying their financial journeys, waiting for an ideal moment or some kind of financial windfall. In reality, wealth creation is less dependent on how much you initially save and invest and more reliant on time, discipline and consistency,” says Therese Grobler, head of wealth management at Momentum Financial Planning. She advises:

Consistent investing allows you to benefit from the magic of compound interest, earning returns on both your principal capital and the accumulated growth over time;

Your financial goals will change during the course of your career — a qualified financial adviser can help to keep you on track as your needs and focus change; and

Form consistent saving habits today that will help you to build long-term dignity, security and financial independence for which your future self will be grateful.

Business Times