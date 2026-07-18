MY BRILLIANT CAREER: Essential properties of growth

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Tell me about Ingwe Property Group.

It’s a real estate agency that I have proudly led for more than 26 years. My passion has always been to build a business that puts people before profit while developing exceptional property professionals.

What are your main tasks at work each day?

My role centres on leadership and growth. I recruit, train, coach and mentor our team, while overseeing the strategic direction of the business. One of my greatest passions is helping people discover their potential and equipping them with the skills and confidence to build successful careers in real estate.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

I genuinely enjoy teaching and seeing others succeed. I believe experience only becomes truly valuable when it is shared. Combining practical industry knowledge with encouragement and mentorship allows me to help people grow both professionally and personally.

You left a job in finance to work in property. What lessons did this teach you about yourself and your career?

Leaving the security of a career in finance taught me that growth often begins outside your comfort zone. It reinforced my belief that change is possible, dreams are achievable and new skills can be learnt with commitment and perseverance. That decision shaped not only my career but also my purpose.

What characteristics do good leaders have?

Great leaders listen before they lead. They show empathy, communicate with honesty, provide constructive guidance and inspire others to become the best version of themselves. Leadership is not about being in charge; it’s about helping others succeed.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Skills can be taught, but attitude is everything. I look for people with integrity, resilience, a willingness to learn and the determination to pursue their goals consistently. Those qualities are often the greatest indicators of long-term success.

What career advice do you have for someone considering moving to a new industry?

Don’t be afraid to start again. Be willing to learn, remain patient with the process and commit to showing up consistently every day. Every expert was once a beginner, and with the right mindset, persistence and work ethic, success becomes a matter of time rather than chance.

Every challenge I’ve faced has taught me something valuable. Resilience isn’t about never falling; it’s about getting up every time and continuing to move forward with purpose.

Business Times