MY BRILLIANT CAREER | The challenges for women at work

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What does your job entail?

My day-to-day is a mix of strategy and storytelling. Building campaigns that keep the station culturally relevant, working closely with on-air talent and content teams to bring listener experiences to life, and constantly looking at the data to understand what our audience actually wants. I’m also on my phone a lot, reading up on trends. No two days look the same.

What makes you good at what you do?

I think it’s the ability to hold both the big picture and the small details at once. I care deeply about the brand and strategically growing it, as well as how well we enable partners to connect with and move South Africa’s youth, but I also believe the details: how a campaign feels, how small tweaks can make a powerful impact, all the way through to how a team member is treated. These are all pillars of what builds trust within a team, with an audience and with clients. I also don’t shy away from difficult conversations or decisions, which I think is underrated in marketing leadership.

What challenges have you faced as a woman in a leadership role?

Earlier in my career, I found I had to work harder to have my strategic opinions taken as seriously as my execution. I could deliver flawlessly, but being seen as a strategic voice in the room took longer to earn.

I learnt to advocate for myself, because opportunities and rewards don’t always come to you just because you’ve earned them. Sometimes you have to step up, be bold and ask, and even be willing to walk away if you aren’t recognised.

How can we increase the number of female executives?

It starts with sponsorship, not just mentorship. Women need people in senior rooms actively putting their names forward for opportunities, not just offering advice from the sidelines. Organisations also need to get comfortable promoting women who show potential, not just women who’ve already proven themselves twice over in roles men are often given on potential alone.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Curiosity, above almost anything else. Skills can be taught, but I look for people who ask why, who are genuinely interested in culture, and in what makes people tick. I also look for resilience. Marketing in this industry moves fast, and I need people who can adapt without losing their creative spark.

What is your go-to career advice?

Don’t wait to be 100% ready before you go for the next opportunity. Very few people feel fully ready. They just say yes and figure it out. Build relationships intentionally, not transactionally.

Business Times