NEWS ANALYSIS | Agriculture pulls more than its weight in GDP data, despite headwinds

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A woman works on the small farm of Amaranthus or african spinach in Roodeplat north of Pretoria, the Agricultural Research council says these vegetables should be more popular with South Africans. Picture:

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While agriculture has been the star player of South Africa’s quarterly GDP data, a quarterly contraction in the second quarter is adding pressure on performance in a sector beset with challenges on all sides.

Although farmers expect a drier season due to El Niño and trade and are concerned about US tariffs and rising fuel and fertiliser costs from geopolitical tensions, investors and farmers remain optimistic.

This week, Stats SA released second-quarter GDP data. Real GDP measured by production fell 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026, after rising 0.4% in the first.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry increased 0.3%, primarily due to increased economic activity reported for horticulture products and field crops. The mining and quarrying industry decreased 3.0%, contributing -0.1 percentage point.

The Stats SA release said the largest negative contributors were platinum group metals (PGMs), manganese ore, gold and iron ore.

Feeding the nation (Nolo Moima)

The total value added to GDP by agriculture in the second quarter was R138.662bn compared to R138.224bn in the first quarter of 2026. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the total value added to GDP was R136.524bn.

Desry Lesele, senior manager of agriculture client value proposition at Nedbank, says agriculture has seen growth for several consecutive quarters, but the pressure came from input costs, including fertiliser and fuel costs, climate risks, as well as water and infrastructure constraints.

“The data that we usually look at to draw on confidence and sentiments of the sector is the business confidence index. So the latest one, which went out on Monday, shows an increase in sentiment and confidence, which for the past two quarters were below 50%. Now we managed to go to 53%, which shows there is improved confidence across the agriculture value chain.”

The data suggests improved businesses are becoming more optimistic about the production conditions, investment opportunities and outlook for the sector, he said. Strong sector performance and improved confidence support investment, adoption of new technology and expansion.

Loffie Brandt, sector executive for agriculture at Absa AgriBusiness, says agriculture will always play a critical role in GDP, although it goes through various upward and downward cycles throughout the year.

“We’ve seen agriculture doing quite well, from a performance perspective in GDP over time. And we can probably expect that tendency to continue. And it will fluctuate for various reasons. Some quarter-on-quarter fluctuations are as a result of timing.”

Asked about US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) by two years, Brandt said South African farmers must continue to expect an environment of uncertainty and prepare to navigate it.

“The first thing is that one must accept that there are some industries that are more exposed to that mixed market and others that are less exposed. Some of them can access other markets as well. I do think, however, the one thing that we need to understand is the fact that the environment in which we operate has become uncertain.”

Writing on his Substack, Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agriculture Business Chamber of South Africa (AgBiz), says the season for most field crops was delayed by roughly a month and a half, so harvests and deliveries also shifted to the third quarter.

“We saw some delays in harvesting fruit, whose fortunes may also fall in the third quarter. Thus, the growth figures were more modest than expected and do not quite mirror the ample harvests we have been writing about.”

South Africa can expect much stronger growth in the third and fourth quarters, as gains from ample harvests are likely to be captured in these periods. The outlook for 2027 is concerning because of higher input costs and the predicted El Niño drought.

Business Times