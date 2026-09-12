SA losing war on substandard cement flooding hardware shelves

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South Africa’s regulators are investigating substandard cement products increasingly making their way onto hardware store shelves as the cement industry calls for intervention against unscrupulous actors in a challenging market environment.

Cement used for general purposes such as bricklaying and plastering requires a compressive strength of not less than 32.5 megapascals (MPa), but some cement products do not meet strength tests due to further blending.

By law, cement producers, importers, and blenders require a stamp of approval from certification bodies before selling products on the market. They also need the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) to confirm their cement meets safety standards.

Rhoda Masupye, operations manager at the NRCS, said concerns about substandard cement has been raised with the regulator. The complaints are being investigated, and steps have been taken to sanction those found to be noncompliant, including legal action.

The NRCS is finding that some cement products on the market are failing to meet strength requirements.

“Yes, some may be failing on marking, labelling, and administrative requirements. Some have failed the minimum strength requirements. Any failures are handled through the sanctions process,” she said.

Masupye conceded that while capacity remains a challenge, there are other control measures for cement. Certification bodies must monitor products and inform the NRCS when deficiencies are identified, as well as the cement producers themselves.

Frank Makamo, CEO of certification body South African All Brothers Products and System Certification (SABPS), said the problem exists, but is small because 80% of cement consumption is supplied by credible producers, such as PPC South Africa, AfriSam, Afrimat, Sephaku and Natal Portland Cement (KZN).

The issue stems from small cement operators, or “cement blenders”, who buy high-strength cement from the big manufacturers of 52.5 MPa and blend it down to 32.5 MPa, which is permissible by regulation.

“But the small guys sometimes take chances and blend to very low strength. Anything lower than 32.5 MPa is not allowed because people use cement to build houses. If it is too low, this means they put more ash than required. Sometimes they don’t even apply for certification but produce and sell without the approval permit,” Makamo said.

International importers and producers also take chances if not adequately monitored. The SABPS introduced a unique monitoring system for overseas cement, which allows it to intercept the consignment at the Durban harbour and conduct tests before the product enters the market.

“To date, we have shut down three operations as a result of substandard cement, and we even reported this to the police,” he said.

The SABPS goes on unannounced visits to the “small guys” at night, the only certification body that does this.

“There have been numerous complaints from local producers about imported cement. It’s not more about quality but more about price. They tend to sell their cement cheaper than the local producers, a similar situation to what we see with Chinese cars.”

Itumeleng Mphahlele, head of strategy, stakeholder and media relations at the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), said the SABS’ market sampling exercise found noncompliant cement, and this was communicated to the NRCS.

Producers complain that the NRCS has been ineffective and under-resourced due to “bad players”, while the SABS has had suffered from leadership instability.

The South African National Accreditation System said it is aware about the concerns of cement that is not complying with the ‘conformity evaluation’ specification.

Substandard cement squeezes margins in an industry facing lower demand due to lower fixed infrastructure investment, resulting in lower capacity utilisation, while imports have also added to the challenges.

Mark Hovy, director of the Concrete Society of Southern Africa, a body that represents cement producers, and chairman-elect of the board, said substandard cement is one of the big issues that needs to be tackled.

“If cement is sold that does not comply with specifications, you are going to have structures that are not going to stand. If your cement does not comply, your concrete will not be strong enough.”

Hovy said the biggest impact would not necessarily be on government structures but on end consumers because government projects have checks in place.

“These bags are more for the DIY [do it yourself] market and smaller builders, who get affected by this. There are more hardware stores in rural and township areas; that is a very big market,” he said.

Afrimat GM JD Visser said substandard cement is easily misunderstood because while the extension of cement is legitimate, the issue is cement produced and sold outside the standard.

The most pressing issues with substandard cement are public safety and that a compliant producer is penalised twice, Visser said.

“We carry a cost our competitors do not, and we then compete on price against a product that does not meet the standard. Cement made outside the standard is cheaper to make, and the risk that saving creates is carried by whoever builds or owns the structure.”

Visser said if cement used does not meet the standard, the consequence does not appear on the day.

“It appears later as reduced service life, higher maintenance cost, and in the worst case as structural failure. Infrastructure is a long-life public investment, and the cost of getting the material wrong is carried by whoever owns that asset decades later,” he said.

Substandard cement adds to challenges in the cement industry, which has remained flat since 2009.

Its utilisation capacity stands at 60%, while imports are adding pressure as they account for roughly 15% of the market. Escalating costs of power and the carbon tax hike in January 2026 further hurt the cement industry, according to Visser.

KwikBuild Cement general manager Paul van Aswegen said substandard cement is a big problem and he believes not enough is being done about rogue operators.

“There are multiple third-party blenders making cement that doesn’t even come close to complying,” Van Aswegen said.

Tests from the group’s own laboratory have found cement from multiple third-party blenders not even reaching 32.5 MPa.

“The problem is this cement is going into the informal and rural communities where you have a consumer who is looking at price and trying to get the cheapest cement, and he’s being ripped off. If you start using this cement for structural stuff like concrete or if you’re going double-storey, you could have proper failures,” he said.

Substandard cement is placing pressure on cement producers who do adhere to quality standards, he said.

“We can’t compete with substandard cement; you can’t compete with a crook. There are very few big infrastructure projects from the government, and so there’s too much capacity and not enough demand and then the demand that is there is being soaked up by rogue operators at a very low cost,” he said.

Business Times