Lesaka targets three-million customers by 2029

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Fintech group Lesaka Technologies is targeting three-million consumer customers by 2029 as it looks to accelerate growth through its acquisition of digital lender Bank Zero, a deal it says will transform its ability to serve consumers, merchants and enterprise clients.

The company currently serves about 2.1-million consumer customers and expects growth to come from its existing operations and Bank Zero, with the acquisition expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka’s Southern African operations, said the acquisition would provide the group with a modern banking platform, new revenue streams and greater flexibility to expand its product offering.