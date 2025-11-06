Proteas ‘oldies’ Kapp and Tryon keen as ever to chase World Cup dream

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marizanne Kapp wants to have at least one more chance to win a World Cup.

The veteran Proteas pair were the rocks of their team’s run to the final of the ODI World Cup in India, but while the pain of defeat to the host nation remains raw, it is also providing fuel for at least one more tilt at the trophy.

Kapp, 35, said after the team returned from India this week that she would keep going “until I win a World Cup”.

“I’ve been blessed to be able to play in these [T20 franchise] leagues in the past 10 years, but there is nothing like playing in a World Cup for SA. It’s a different type of feeling. As long as I am capable and still performing, I’d love to keep representing my country.”

Tryon expressed similar sentiments. “I have short-term goals, to work until the T20 World Cup and then see how I am,” she said.

“I am only 31, but I’ve been playing since I was 15. From when we started, when we didn’t have a big group of players, it meant I played a lot. It’s so cut-throat now, with the leagues as well. I will push myself as much as I can until I’m broken, then maybe come back as a coach,” Tryon smiled.

Both have been central figures in the Proteas team in the past 15 years. Between them they’ve played more than 500 international matches and been to 24 World Cups in the two limited-overs formats.

But Kapp, who turns 36 in January, and Tryon, at 31, know the end is close. Having started their careers when women’s players were still amateurs, they’ve seen the transition to professionalism and, more recently, the rapid rise of the Proteas as contenders at world cups.

They’ve played in all three ICC finals with the national side and have seen the narrow margins that exist between triumph and despair.

“Every World Cup we go into now with a different confidence. We have been there; we have begun to beat the bigger teams more,” said Kapp.

Cricket SA have worked closely with Kapp and Tryon to keep them as fresh as possible for the major International Cricket Council events. Neither plays in every bilateral series, while they’re also free to sign up with franchise leagues.

Both played in all nine of SA’s matches in the World Cup, with Tryon finishing with 196 runs, which included one half-century, along with six wickets, while Kapp scored 202 runs and finished with 12 wickets.

The T20 World Cup takes place in England in June 2026, or as Tryon put it, “now now”.

“Getting motivated for that is easy,” she added.

What will be different is the likely expectations of the SA public. Whereas the past two T20 finals and even last week’s ODI showpiece in Mumbai saw South Africans shower the team with praise for their effort in reaching the last match, next year will be different.

The Proteas will be expected to take the next step. “We have the expectation of ourselves; we carry that anyway,” said Tryon.

“Outside expectations, for some players, can be overwhelming. We’ve learnt from what we’ve done, and when we go to England next year, we know that we start from zero.”