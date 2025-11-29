Auction Awards | And the award for auctioneering excellence goes to ...

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Southern Africa has given Park Village Auctions (PVA), South Africa’s leading independent auctioneering and asset management authority, its “decade of innovation in auctioneering excellence” award.

Clive and Roy Lazarus, representing PVA, accepted the honour at an event in Sandton on November 18. The award recognises their significant contributions to the auctioneering industry and their roles as industry ambassadors and celebrates PVA’s 40 years of leadership, innovation and excellence, affirming its position as a partner “trusted by banks, respected by buyers”.

Since its establishment in 1983, PVA has introduced innovative auction solutions, including pioneering online auction technology within South Africa. Operating as a level 2 broad-based BEE contributor with 32% black woman ownership, the company provides comprehensive auction and asset management services through nine offices nationwide and serves a diverse client base, including major financial institutions, business rescue practitioners and private individuals.

The TMA award recognises sustained excellence and impact over an extended period, highlighting PVA’s unwavering commitment and contributions to the auction industry.

Clive Lazarus said: “It is a privilege to receive the award from the TMA. Here’s to continued growth, innovation, and making a meaningful impact in the industry.”

PVA remains dedicated to trusted service, industry leadership and innovative solutions for asset disposal, valuations, and recovery across Southern Africa.

The TMA promotes diversity, inclusiveness and excellence in the turnaround and business recovery industry across Southern Africa. Its awards recognise outstanding leadership and innovation that contribute meaningfully to business success and industry advancement.