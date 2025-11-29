Best Places to Work | Here they are - the top companies to work for in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tech company iLaunch, financial services firm Cloudworx and marketing and advertising agency Mscsports were the big winners at the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards in South Africa. iLaunch is the overall winner with Cloudworx second and Mscsports third. iLaunch, Cloudworx and Mscsports – in that order — also took the top three positions in both the small organisation and the workplaces for employees aged up to 34 categories.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards recognise organisations that have consistently exhibited high levels of employee experience and wellbeing in 11 categories.

The ranking is based on 34 questions from WorkL’s market-leading employee engagement survey. The questions are answered not by the employer but by employees themselves. Developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and independent experts, the survey provides an accurate insight into employee engagement and wellbeing in the workplace.

To achieve a high overall engagement score, a company must consistently perform well across a six-step framework that includes reward and recognition, instilling pride, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing and job satisfaction. It’s not possible to trade one dimension against another – in a highly engaged workforce, all six steps must be seen positively by employees, albeit to varying degrees.

In the medium organisation category, tech companies Elenjical Solutions and MMT Inland took first and second place while construction and building materials company Henry Fagan came third.

In the big organisation category, tech company Entelect Software took first place, with financial services organisation Alpha in second place and V&A Waterfront in third place. In the very big organisation category, hospitality company McDonald ZA took first place with the Western Cape government second.

Cloudworx was ranked the best workplace for women, followed by Mscsports, second, and iLaunch, third.

Henry Fagan is the best workplace for disabled employees, with MMT Inland in second place and marketing and advertising company Ruby Digital in third place.

Entertainment and media company Adhive Group is the best workplace for ethnic minorities, with Cloudworx taking second place and iLaunch third place.

Adhive also took first place in the LGBQT+ category, followed by V&A Waterfront and Forte Supply Chain Solutions, a transport and logistics company, in third place.

For employees aged 55 years and over, non-profit Junior Achievement South Africa is ranked the best workplace, followed by Adhive Group and Entelect Software.

In the wellbeing category, Mcsports took the top spot, followed by iLaunch in second and Cloudworx in third place.

The best companies improve workplace happiness by consistently focusing on the areas that matter most to employees. They make sure people feel valued through strong reward and recognition initiatives, keep everyone aligned with clear and open information sharing and build empowerment by giving teams the autonomy and support to do their best work. They prioritise wellbeing so employees feel cared for, foster a sense of purpose that instils pride and continually nurture job satisfaction by ensuring roles are meaningful and engaging.

This year’s overall winner, iLaunch, has created a fun, positive and trusting work environment where people can thrive. It has prioritised developing a culture of support and embracing diverse perspectives, ensuring that people are seen, heard and empowered.

Ensuring its people maintain a healthy work-life balance has also been key to the success of the business. Its culture is inclusive and collaborative, grounded in innovation, commitment and care. With a team that is 95% female and female-led, empathy and understanding come naturally. Employees are encouraged to dream big with the company providing mentorship and guidance to align their career growth with their personal aspirations.

Culture is similarly important at Cloudworx where employees are encouraged to support each other. People are given ample opportunity to learn and grow with the result that staff turnover is extremely low.

Mscsports is a people-first, values-led agency where respect, integrity, curiosity and humility shows up in daily behaviours. This is the second consecutive year that the agency has had a top-three podium finish in these awards, proof that its people feel the difference they help create.

At Mscsports, open townhalls and curiosity sessions create visibility, agency and growth. Leaders provide coaching while flexible work — which includes two days a week in the office — protect energy without sacrificing results. In a churn-heavy industry, staff retention is high.

Small by design, the agency moves fast on ideas its team believes in — from wellness challenges and “active living” subsidies to weekly recognition rituals and an annual celebration that spotlights peer-nominated excellence. People are the strategy at Mscsports. The agency maintains that when employees co-create the culture, engagement compounds and the workplace becomes a place that people want to join and where they want to stay.

Providing an environment where employees feel valued and heard and believe they are part of building a better future for all is key. Renewable energy company Pele Green Energy — ranked sixth in the medium category — has benefited more than 10,000 lives through its corporate social responsibility programmes, including taking 12 schools off the national power grid and creating two hydroponic community farms. It is building future talent pipelines by funding external bursaries and partnering with academic institutions to support students in need of financial or academic assistance.