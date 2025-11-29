My Brilliant Career: Bringing relief, new perspective and opportunity 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What does Curo Pumps do?

Curo Pumps, established in 1980, is the force to be reckoned with in water-pumping solutions. We have custom-designed all of our own pumping equipment and manufacture this equipment locally, which makes our pumps 100% unique.

Our biggest claim to fame is that we are, to my knowledge, the only company that has successfully implemented a gland service solution for slurry pump trains for mining operations.

Who would be your typical client?

We work with mining houses; most of our equipment is aimed at heavy industrial work. However, municipalities, water treatment works and commercial farms are also clients. In the case of the Gland Service Regulator (GSR) valve, we are specifically targeting mines with slurry trains.

What are your main tasks at work?

I’m heavily involved in day-to-day production, and look into onsite pumping systems, assess the challenges that a client faces and design equipment based on the latest trends, specific client needs, onsite exposure and experience.

What makes you good at what you do?

Commitment to knowing all the ins and outs of my clients’ operations. I go to the site and immerse myself in the daily workings of the client — identifying key issues and opportunities. From there, I start looking at innovative ways to tackle each of their challenges and streamline their systems. It’s a combination of commitment to quality engineering, understanding every detail, thinking outside the box and showing clients real-world results that save them substantial amounts of money.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to be the president, as I wanted to be in a position to effect change and make people’s lives easier. I am doing that in my own way now, and hope to create more solutions that bring relief, new perspective and opportunity to clients.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I want people who have a passion for what they do and are committed to excellence and innovation. People who are willing to learn and are willing to make huge, practical differences in the lives of others around them. Not only as engineers and business people, but as good, solid human beings.

What is the best career advice you ever received?

“Don’t do engineering; rather be an accountant who controls the money!” I didn’t listen, but it was good advice. Despite the challenges of this trade, the reward when you see a client’s business prospering is immense.