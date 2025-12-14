Uber Eats dishes on its customers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One Uber Eats customer placed an astonishing 2,378 orders throughout the year, averaging nearly seven orders per day. Of these, 320 deliveries were made by the same driver. Stock photo.

South Africans did not simply order on the Uber Eats platform in 2025. They left notes that read like diary entries, chose fried chicken as their favourite dish and turned the comments section of the food delivery service into a place for romance and occasional stern reminders, often in capital letters, of how they want their food prepared

According to the “Uber Eats Cravings Report” for 2025, released this week, there were 490,000 searches for crispy chicken on the app during the course of the year. South Africa’s top eater placed 2,772 orders, spending R465,320 in 2025. One restaurant received 419 orders from a single loyal fan. A total of 1,245 South Africans placed 365 or more orders this year — at least one order every day.

The fastest order of the year was a peach rooibos iced tea delivered in under 48 seconds.

The most expensive single order was from a customer who spent more than R18,000 on a black MacBook Air M2 chip.

Among the most expensive beverage orders was a single bottle of premium tequila for R17,773.24 and another order of tequila and two bottles of whisky for R17,668.51.

Fried chicken once more topped the food order list.

“For the second year running, fried chicken refused to loosen its grip on the nation. It was the top-searched item in the entire country and, impressively, the top search in every single city. No exceptions. Paired with pap, it became South Africa’s most-loved order of 2025, a combination so iconic it might as well be written into the constitution.”

A chicken restaurant in Johannesburg was the busiest on the platform, serving 84,283 meals, or 232 meals a day.

“One user made 522 orders for two over 148 days in 2025, though never on Mondays, Wednesdays or Saturdays,” the report observed.

A coffee shop in a Builders Warehouse store in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, received 419 orders from a single customer in 2025.

To ensure their chicken order would be prepared to their liking, one Uber Eats customer specified “Breast Only” — repeated more than 60 times in a single order note. Another requested 52 extra pickles.

“Romantic gestures went far beyond chocolates. Curated grocery bundles, flowers, late-night snacks and full meal plans were delivered across cities, often accompanied by messages that read like love letters,” the report said.

Durban claimed the title of vegan capital with 21,711 plant-based orders.

Uber Eats couriers had an especially busy year, with the busiest completing 8,250 trips, travelling 48,940km.

The report said one courier-customer duo matched 336 times across 14 restaurants — “nearly a full year of meals delivered by the same friendly face”.

Information for this year’s report was drawn up using data analytics insights on order numbers, volumes and user behaviour. The data underpins the impact of convenience culture in reshaping consumer habits and on drivers who work in the gig economy.

Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni, Uber Eats GM for Sub-Saharan Africa, said the report showed the vibrant, diverse and proudly South African food culture of its customers.

“Whether it’s late-night orders, high-value treats, heartfelt request notes or the fastest deliveries in the country, people are embracing convenience with personality. We’re excited to keep delivering moments of joy, from everyday meals to unforgettable surprises.”

Nsibanyoni claimed the app had saved South Africans 12.7-million hours through home deliveries of their favourite food and other items.

“This represents more time people have had to spend with loved ones, on their own hobbies or catching up with life admin — convenience culture has been fully embraced by South Africans.”

We have empowered drivers and delivery people to earn an additional R2.3bn a year in higher income through the use of the Uber app — Nakampe Molewa

Nakampe Molewa, regional GM for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa, said over the past year the delivery platform had contributed an estimated R17bn to South Africa’s economy.

“We have also empowered drivers and delivery people to earn an additional R2.3bn a year in higher income through the use of the Uber app, while Uber Eats has created an estimated R1.6bn in additional value for restaurants across the country.”

Molewa said customers on the platform were also making savings through their loyalty programme.

“On the flip side, this year’s Uber One champion saved over R20,000 this year, with more than R18,000 saved on Uber Eats orders alone. That’s basically a holiday fund, a new wardrobe, or approximately 2,000 fried chicken meals.”