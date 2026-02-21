How to file your first tax return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Taxpayers need to register on the Sars eFiling website.

If you earn more than R95,750 (about R8,000 a month) after allowable deductions and rebates in a tax year (between March 1 and February 28), you are a taxpayer.

Filing your tax return may feel intimidating at first, but the system is fairly user-friendly, says Desiré Pauw, human capital executive at Momentum Investments.

She advises:

Tax filing season for most nonprovisional taxpayers is between July and October;

Most tax services are online, so you will need to register on Sars eFiling;

The most important documents are the IRP5 (how much income you earned and how much tax was deducted); ITR12 (your income and tax-related information); and ITA34 (notice of assessment from Sars that confirms whether you owe or are owed money);

Factors that can reduce your tax liability include contributions to a pension fund, provident fund or retirement annuity; medical aid scheme membership; and donations to approved public benefit organisations; and

If Sars issues an auto assessment, log in to eFiling to review the information.

