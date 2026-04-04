How to shine in hybrid companies

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Managers are not able to assess their team members’ abilities in hybrid and remote working conditions, so workers have to become more intentional in their work.

Workers must take ownership of their trajectory, says Sholina Durga, MD for distance learning and MBA at Richfield.

“You need to build the skills and visibility that move you forward ... In a hybrid workplace, it is not enough to just show up. Your career growth comes from making yourself visible in meaningful ways, taking deliberate steps to develop your skills, and creating the kind of impact that others cannot ignore.”

She advises: