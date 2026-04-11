MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Overcoming gender stereotypes underground

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What does a mine overseer do?

My core responsibilities include:

Overseeing daily activities underground and making sure work is done correctly and productively;

Enforcing strict safety standards to prevent accidents, monitoring hazards and ensuring workers follow procedure;

Managing teams by assigning tasks, monitoring performance and maintaining discipline;

Checking workplaces, equipment, ventilation and ground conditions; and

Ensuring production targets are met without compromising safety.

What was your job before you were appointed as mine overseer?

I was a shift boss, responsible for a specific section, making sure production targets are met safely and efficiently.

Mining has historically been a male-dominated industry, and you are the first woman to hold this position at Barberton Mines; what challenges have you faced at work and what have these difficulties taught you?

Being the first woman to hold this position at Barberton Mines has come with several challenges. I have had to overcome stereotypes and prove my capability in an environment where leadership roles have traditionally been held by men. Gaining acceptance and respect from colleagues and subordinates required consistent demonstration of competence, confidence and professionalism. I also faced challenges related to workplace culture, communication barriers and the pressure of representing other women in the industry.

However, these difficulties have taught me resilience, patience, and the importance of standing firm in my abilities. They have strengthened my leadership skills, improved my ability to manage diverse teams, and reinforced the value of inclusivity and mutual respect in the workplace.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

A combination of my technical expertise, commitment to continuous learning and a strong focus on developing people. I am passionate about helping others grow, as I believe that when individuals improve, the overall performance of the business improves too.

What did you want to be as a child?

I wanted to be a pilot because I was fascinated by airplanes and the idea of flying. The thought of travelling the world, exploring new places and being in control of such a powerful machine really inspired me. It felt exciting and adventurous, and I admired the level of skill, responsibility and confidence pilots have. Over time, my interests evolved, and I became equally fascinated by mining — the challenge of working underground, managing complex operations, and leading teams in a demanding environment.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Always lead by example and never stop learning.