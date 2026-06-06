How to become a flight attendant

Being a member of the cabin crew of an international airline may appear glamorous and exciting but it takes hard work and dedication to join their ranks.
Esmé Eloff, LIFT cabin-designated examiner, trains and assesses pilots and cabin crew on cabin procedures and equipment. “It’s a big responsibility, but also a privilege, because I am able to help ensure that every crew member is fully prepared to protect lives and deliver excellence in the air,” she says.
She advises:
- The role requires more than a passion for flying, as “behind every smile is a highly trained professional prepared for emergencies”;
- Minimum requirements include a matric, strong communication skills, good health, the ability to swim and a clean criminal record;
- Your personality, attitude, trustworthiness, professionalism and a willingness to learn are also important;
- Training includes safety procedures, emergency drills, firefighting, first aid, customer service and aircraft equipment training;
- Crew members are also trained to respond to high-pressure situations, including evacuations, decompression incidents, medical emergencies, and onboard security threats; and
- In interviews, demonstrate your authenticity, professionalism and ability to solve problems.
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