CareersPREMIUM

How to thrive as a financial adviser

And a subhead

Margaret Harris

Margaret Harris

The latest salary payments data reveals the pressure on workers, caught between a weak job market and rising municipal rates. Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Financial advisers are a steady anchor in the lives of their clients as they navigate different life stages, says Aubrey Faba, provincial head at Momentum Financial Planning. Stock photo. (123RF/ANDRIY POPOV)

Story audio is generated using AI

Financial advisers used to be seen simply as product salespeople, but there is far more to this career.

“That stereotype has been completely shattered in recent years, with modern financial planning regarded as an advice-led, relationship-driven profession,” says Aubrey Faba, provincial head at Momentum Financial Planning.

“Far from merely selling policies, advisers act as trusted partners and strategic architects who help individuals, families and businesses build financial resilience, protect their futures and strengthen legacies.”

He advises:

  • The job combines technical financial expertise and human empathy and is ideal for people who love to solve problems while also caring about the people behind the problems;
  • The profession is a good fit for entrepreneurial individuals as it provides plenty of flexibility;
  • Consumers now have to manage much more of their health and retirement needs, so are looking for expert guidance;
  • To be successful, commit to lifelong learning, professionalism and genuine relationships with clients; and
  • Financial advisers are a steady anchor in the lives of their clients as they navigate different life stages.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana v Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

2

BLOW BY BLOW | Bafana suffer two red cards as they lose against Mexico

3

RUFARO MAFINYANI | Machine learning ― how systems learn from data

4

LETLHOKWA MPEDI and THEBE IKALAFENG | Africa lacks AI laws to protect culture and intellectual property

5

RAVI NAIDOO | SA’s youth employment crisis demands a prioritisation overhaul

Related Articles