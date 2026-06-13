MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Lightbulb moments in arrogance and humility

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Anny Nkosi, the head of sales and marketing for ABB’s medium-voltage distribution solutions business across sub-Saharan Africa.

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Tell me about the work you do and the services your company provides.

I lead the sales team that helps businesses and utilities in sub-Saharan Africa get reliable electrical power distribution solutions. I work with customers to understand their needs and make sure they have the right equipment to safely distribute electricity across their operations

ABB is a global leader in electrification and automation technologies. We help industries, utilities and infrastructure around the world become more efficient, productive and sustainable.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

My foundation is 21 years of sales experience, and my core belief is that speed to market wins, but you don’t get there by cutting corners. You get there by building high-performance teams that execute with precision.

I’m fundamentally customer focused. I believe in co-creation with customers, understanding their real needs, not just selling them what we have. When I enter a new business, I take time to listen and understand the environment before introducing my way of working.

What mistake at work has taught you an important lesson?

I’ve seen businesses, and I’ve been tempted to fall into this trap myself, where success breeds arrogance. You win some big deals, you hit your targets, and suddenly you start thinking you’re smarter than your customers. You stop listening. You think your way of working is the answer, regardless of what the market needs.

That’s backwards. You’re successful because of the customer, not despite them. The moment you forget that, the moment you think you’re bigger than the customer, you’ve lost your way. You stop innovating, you stop adapting, and eventually you start losing.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

First and foremost, I look for hunger. Not just ambition, but a genuine desire to do something meaningful. I know from my own experience that people who come from a place of real motivation outwork and outperform everyone else. You can teach skills, but you can’t teach drive.

Beyond that, I look for: