How to find work as a young South African

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A group of unemployed doctors and dentists protesting outside the state of the province address in Bhisho in February 2026. File photo.

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It is easy to become disillusioned by South Africa’s alarmingly high youth unemployment rate — almost 61% for those aged 15-24 and about 46% for those aged 15-34, according to Stats SA. But young people may need to expand their search beyond permanent roles.

“Opportunities do exist, but young people will not find them by waiting for vacancies to appear,” says Lorraine Ntuli, development manager at Oxyon People Solutions.

“Using a wider range of channels, actively engaging directly with employers and recruiters, and remaining open to workplace opportunities outside of permanent employment can help build experience and create longer-term career paths.”

She advises: