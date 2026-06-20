MY BRILLIANT CAREER | ‘I’m someone living out my God-given purpose’

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What do you do?

I create.

I have a legal background, I’m a journalist, I’m a filmmaker, and I’m a tech entrepreneur, so I don’t often describe myself by one title because what I do is a list of things. What ties it all together is creation. I create stories, I create systems, I create infrastructure.

At the deepest level, I’m someone living out my God-given purpose. Every industry I’m sent into, I’m sent with a very specific mission: to restore lives, to raise champions and to transform families, communities, cities and nations. The medium changes. The mission doesn’t.

Tell me about Wrapped and the services it provides.

Wrapped connects production companies, freelancers and agents on one platform.

We automate finding talent and landing jobs, and streamline the massive nightmare that is paperwork and invoicing for both production companies and freelancers.

Currently this entire process is fragmented, with hiring happening through word of mouth, WhatsApp and Facebook groups and various agency websites. There isn’t a centralised database.

As a freelancer you’re constantly wondering if you’re on the right WhatsApp group to find work, and as a production company you’re limited to hiring from the same group of 50 freelancers you know, even when the project requires a different type of talent. Wrapped increases visibility and ensures discoverability.

The heart of Wrapped is to allow the industry to do what we do best: make great films and television.

What advice do you have for young people wanting to pursue a career in film?

Think of the business of film early. Then you’ll be able to create to your heart’s content.

I say that because one of the things that still makes me angry about this industry is the lack of money. Not just for the quality of work people produce but also for sustainability. A lot of filmmakers and freelancers die without a pension, without anything, after years of honest work that never received honest remuneration because of the system and how it’s set up. So learn the business side early. Understand contracts, understand how money moves through a production, understand your own value. The craft is the heart of it, but the business is what allows you to keep creating for a lifetime, not just a season.

And drive with furious curiosity, but know that you’re right on time. It all comes together at exactly the right time.

What do you look for when you hire for your team?

Self-starters. Strong instincts. Purpose-driven.