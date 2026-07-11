How to manage your money better with tried-and-tested advice

While fashion changes so fast it’s hard to keep up, many money management tips are as true in the 2020s as they were decades before.
“I cling to a couple of money principles that I’ve learnt from my parents and grandparents. They may not sound flashy or trend on social media — but they have stood the test of time,” says Therèse Havenga, head of business transformation at Momentum Savings.
She advises:
- If you are not happy with a little money (though enough to cover your essentials), more money will not make you proportionally happier.
- Saving can be hard, so focus on the possibilities it can provide.
- Start saving today. Small amounts at the beginning of your career will grow much faster than huge amounts later in life.
- Accept that money generally comes from hard work.
- Save for treats, like fabulous shoes, and use credit for your home and car and when the wheels really come off.
- Set, and achieve, goals by writing them down, making them measurable and sharing them with someone close to you.
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