How to use soft skills to stand out

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Work-readiness and employability hinge on more than just credentials, says the writer. Stock photo:

Soft skills, including communication, problem-solving, adaptability, a strong work ethic and time management, have traditionally been seen as sitting alongside technical abilities, but many employers now view these as crucial when recruiting.

“The tools we use to do our jobs may change dramatically, but employers still need people who can communicate, think, adapt, take responsibility and get things done …. [Soft skills are increasingly] part of what determines whether someone can actually put those abilities to good use,” says Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of Manpower South Africa.

She advises: