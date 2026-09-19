How to use soft skills to stand out

Soft skills, including communication, problem-solving, adaptability, a strong work ethic and time management, have traditionally been seen as sitting alongside technical abilities, but many employers now view these as crucial when recruiting.
“The tools we use to do our jobs may change dramatically, but employers still need people who can communicate, think, adapt, take responsibility and get things done …. [Soft skills are increasingly] part of what determines whether someone can actually put those abilities to good use,” says Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of Manpower South Africa.
She advises:
- South Africa has a shortage of technical or occupational skills and people who display work-readiness and employability;
- A long list of technical skills alone does not make you a strong candidate — you also need to be able to communicate, collaborate, solve problems, learn and adapt;
- Workplace experience, mentoring, training, volunteering, feedback and taking on new responsibilities will help you to strengthen these skills; and
- Employers need to commit to developing people who can think, communicate, adapt and work effectively with others.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.