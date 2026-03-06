Senegal cuts government agencies to save cash amid debt woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senegal has announced a plan to close 19 government agencies which account for about 1,000 jobs, with officials in the debt-burdened country expecting the move to save at least 55-billion CFA francs (about R1.64bn) over the next three years, a statement said.

The West African country is grappling with debts that reached 132% of GDP at the end of 2024, according to the IMF, which froze its lending programme after the discovery of misreported debt.

The statement released after the weekly Council of Ministers meeting on March 4 said the government would also focus on strengthening controls and evaluations, harmonising pay scales and ensuring optimal use of budgetary funds.

The 19 entities employed 982 people and had a combined budget allocation of 28.051bn CFA francs (R836m) in 2025, according to the statement, which did not identify the affected agencies.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has dismissed the idea of a restructuring plan despite Senegal’s difficult repayment schedule. Senegal has been relying on the regional debt market to meet its financing needs.

Reuters