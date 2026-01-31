Rand’s rebound reflects policy credibility — but risks still abound

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rand has staged a notable recovery over the past year, confounding long-held expectations of persistent weakness.

When the rand briefly flirted with R20/$ during periods of global turbulence in recent years, few investors would have predicted it would emerge as one of the better-performing emerging-market currencies by the end of 2025. Yet here we are.

For investors, however, the key question is not whether the rand is “strong” or “weak”, but what its behaviour now signals about South Africa’s investment landscape and where the risks still lie.

At one level, the rand’s recent performance reflects improving domestic credibility. South Africa has sent clearer signals around fiscal discipline, with debt stabilisation now a stated priority rather than an abstract ambition.

The country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist and a sovereign credit rating upgrade reinforced this message, lowering perceived institutional risk. Most importantly, the Reserve Bank’s move towards a 3% inflation target strengthened confidence in the long-term integrity of monetary policy.

For investors, this matters, because inflation credibility is currency credibility. A lower and more stable inflation path reduces the risk premium demanded by offshore capital and improves the durability of capital inflows. It also changes the investment calculus.

South Africa can now contemplate gradual interest-rate easing without automatically triggering rand weakness. That shift supports local bonds, reduces funding costs for corporates and improves the valuation case for domestic equities.

Commodity prices have also played a role. Elevated prices for gold, platinum and other precious metals have improved South Africa’s terms of trade, supporting export revenues and the currency. This has been positive for mining earnings and the fiscus alike.

However, commodity-driven currency strength is a double-edged sword. A firmer rand compresses margins for exporters and can dilute the revenue benefits of high dollar commodity prices. For investors, this reinforces the importance of selectivity within resource counters rather than blanket optimism.

Despite these improvements, the rand remains highly sensitive to global conditions. The US dollar continues to set the tone, and shifts in global liquidity will dominate short-term currency movements.

A more accommodative US Federal Reserve would support emerging-market assets, including the rand. But investors should be cautious about assuming a smooth global easing cycle. Financial market risks, particularly around stretched global equity valuations and concentrated exposure to AI-related themes, present a different kind of shock risk. In a sharp risk-off event, the rand would still be vulnerable, regardless of domestic progress.

This is where investor discipline becomes critical. The improving rand narrative does not eliminate risk; it reshapes it. For offshore investors, South Africa increasingly represents a differentiated emerging-market opportunity, one where institutional strength matters more than headline growth. For local investors, a more stable currency environment supports offshore diversification without the urgency that characterised earlier periods of rand weakness.

Looking ahead, the base-case outlook for the rand is one of range-bound stability rather than sustained appreciation. Levels between R16/$ and R16.50/$ appear plausible, assuming continued fiscal discipline, low inflation and no major global shocks. In this environment, South African bonds remain attractive on a real yield basis, while equities benefit from lower discount rates and improving confidence.

Upside scenarios exist. A combination of faster global rate cuts, continued reform momentum and stable global markets could see the rand test stronger levels closer to R15.50. This would reinforce the case for domestic assets and attract longer-term capital. However, investors should also be clear-eyed about downside risks. Reform fatigue, renewed energy, logistics constraints or a sharp global risk-off episode could quickly push the rand weaker again, potentially beyond R17.50.

The central investment insight is this: the rand is no longer merely a barometer of South Africa’s vulnerabilities; it is increasingly a reflection of policy credibility and institutional resilience. But credibility must be maintained.

Markets will reward consistency and punish complacency. While the rand has meaningful upside potential in 2026, this outlook remains conditional on the trajectory and pace of US interest rate cuts, the persistence of domestic structural constraints, and an increasingly uncertain geopolitical backdrop.

For investors, the implication is not blind optimism but informed confidence.

The rand may be firmer, but it remains unforgiving. Navigating this environment requires balancing opportunity with humility, recognising progress, pricing risk accurately and understanding that in global markets, sentiment can turn far faster than fundamentals.

• Mabece is head: domestic fixed income at Melville Douglas