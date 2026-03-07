GUGU LOURIE | Vodacom, MTN and Airtel: Will they be genuine champions of financial inclusion?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Vodacom-Safaricom transaction is the opening act. How it resolves will shape everything that follows.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa on Tuesday approved a significant stake sale in Safaricom to Vodacom, clearing a major hurdle for what may be East Africa’s most consequential telecom deal.

But this transaction is far more than a simple share transfer. It is a stress test for Africa’s digital future.

When the deal is completed, Vodacom’s stake in Safaricom will rise to majority control of Kenya’s most profitable telecom operator. Safaricom dominates Kenya’s mobile market, and its M-Pesa platform has become synonymous with mobile money itself.

East and southern Africa regulators now wrestle with a simple but profound question: how much consolidation is too much?

Will telecom giants, once they become financial behemoths, genuinely serve millions of Africans outside the formal banking sector or simply extract value from captive customers?

The Vodacom-Safaricom deal combines telecom infrastructure with mobile money dominance across multiple borders. The combined entity will wield extraordinary influence over both communications networks and financial platforms that have become lifelines for the unbanked.

In East Africa, MTN acknowledges it lacks scale in a region where it has struggled. A logical target would be a Kenyan fintech with strong merchant networks, allowing MTN to establish a foothold without building from scratch

The East African Community Competition Authority now asserts its own powers, creating a “double notification” requirement, reflecting deeper anxiety about telecoms morphing into banks.

Consider the track record. M-Pesa transformed Kenya by allowing anyone with a basic phone to send money, save and borrow. M-Pesa serves the people that banks ignore. But success brought contradictions. Safaricom’s dominance has seen higher transaction costs than many critics find reasonable. The company defends its pricing as necessary for investment, but tension between profit and inclusion remains unresolved.

MTN faces similar scrutiny. With more than 300-million subscribers and billions in cash, MTN actively scouts for fintech acquisitions across payments, lending and remittances. MTN CEO Ralph Mupita speaks of “strengthening the platform” — a corporate strategy that prompts the question: strengthening it for whom?

MTN’s recent proposed acquisition of IHS Towers doesn’t mean a lack of funds and appetite for buys precisely when fintech opportunities are most attractive.

As funding dries up for early-stage ventures, well-capitalised strategic buyers find themselves enviably positioned. But will MTN use this advantage to deepen financial inclusion or simply lock customers into its ecosystem?

MTN’s Nigerian operations already generate substantial revenue from airtime and data lending.

The jury is out on whether products serve customers or merely extract value.

Airtel Africa is pursuing a different path. The company plans an IPO for its mobile money unit, Airtel Money, targeting a valuation exceeding $4bn (R67bn). With tens of millions of customers and transaction values in the hundreds of billions, Airtel Money represents one of the continent’s most valuable fintech assets.

The IPO will provide fresh capital for future acquisitions. Post-listing, Airtel can be expected to bolt on complementary fintechs across its 14 African markets, deepening offerings in lending, savings and insurance.

But here is the uncomfortable question: Does public market pressure push these companies toward inclusion or extraction?

As platforms grow larger and more powerful, the risk is that they begin to resemble the very banks they disrupted — prioritising profitable customers while leaving the poorest behind

Shareholders demand growth, and the fastest route often involves capturing more value from existing customers rather than reaching deeper into poorer communities.

Tension is built into the model.

What unites these transactions is shared recognition that Africa’s financial services landscape is being remade. Old distinctions between telcos, banks and fintechs dissolve. MTN and Airtel become financial platforms.

The question is whether this consolidation serves mobile money’s original promise: financial inclusion. M-Pesa succeeded because it solved real problems for ordinary Kenyans.

The Vodacom-Safaricom deal sits at the centre of all these tensions. Its approval signals how competition regulatory authorities view this new reality. Will they tolerate the creation of regional champions capable of competing globally? Or will they insist on fragmentation to protect consumers?

The answer matters far beyond Kenya or South Africa.

If this deal succeeds, expect MTN to accelerate its East African push. Airtel will likely deploy IPO proceeds aggressively. Expect banks across the continent to scan for fintech targets that fill gaps in their service offerings.

Champions of financial inclusion will be measured not by market share or valuation, but by whether they reach people the old system left out.

