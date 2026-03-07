TRAVIS GALE | Why most workplace culture surveys fail to deliver real value for organisations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Surveys are often the only opportunity employees have to make their voices heard, says the writer. Stock photo.

In recent years, organisational culture surveys have become all the rage. But are these surveys providing value? Based on my interactions with c-suite leaders and employees, the answer is a resounding no.

First, a survey is typically done once a year. Given this short window, it’s unlikely the data is an accurate reflection of the culture and engagement within an organisation. As an example, a survey done soon after bonuses will likely reflect different sentiments than the one done during a period of uncertainty, or an individual’s response may be skewed based on a recent conflict with their boss.

Second, a number can never accurately reflect a narrative. It is near impossible to look at a set of bar graphs and understand the complexity of an organisation’s culture. More work needs to be done to uncover the narrative that is driving the numbers. This means complex decisions should never be made based on data alone.

Then there are the concerns around anonymity. Most surveys ask for some sort of demographic information, including race, gender, age, tenure and department. Combine this with the fact that a survey is completed on a personal machine, and most employees simply do not trust that their answers cannot be tracked back to them. In organisations that lack psychological safety, this problem is heightened, and data is seldom a true representation of employee sentiments.

But perhaps the major factor pointing toward surveys being a waste of time is survey fatigue. Having been in this space for two decades, I’ve lost count of the number of “eye rolls” I’ve seen when HR rolls out yet another survey. This is largely because nothing is ever done about what’s measured, rendering it another pointless tick-box exercise.

If culture surveys are handled as a step on a journey and not as a one-off, they can deliver significant value to organisations.

So why is so much time and money spent on these things if they’re a complete non-starter?

Well, the fact remains that data is valuable, and — without numbers — we have no starting point on what to pay attention to. In addition, surveys are often the only opportunity employees have to make their voices heard.

In the end, it’s not the what that counts; it’s the how. So, how can a survey be done to ensure maximum impact?

Surveys require a foundation of trust. The survey journey must begin several weeks before the link is sent out. People need information and time to prepare themselves. Communication should provide information on:

the intention of the survey;



how anonymity will be ensured;



what will be done with the results; and



the associated timelines.

Clarity must be provided on:

how demographic information will be used;



what constitutes a data set; and



how data will be represented.

Collaborative spaces should be created for employees to input the questions, and work must be done to ensure the terminology used is specific to the organisation’s context.

Ideally the survey should be run by an external supplier who respondents can reach out to with questions during the survey window. This mechanism will ensure that staff feel safe and supported.

Once the window is closed and the data has been analysed, the data must be communicated warts and all. This should ideally be done face-to-face to allow time for questions and doubts to surface. At the same time, a set of next steps must be communicated, focusing on quick wins.

However, the reality is that the low-scoring elements of a culture survey generally come back to a lack of collaboration, mistrust in leadership, fear of retribution, structural challenges, inefficient communication channels, and pay. These challenges will need further investigation, and this should be done in focus groups.

Clarity around what is producing these numbers will ensure an effective culture strategy based on addressing what is affecting employees the most. Once the strategy is clear, communicate it and invite key stakeholders to collaborate on its execution. Upon initiation of the strategy, isolate the data points that link to the strategy and determine a date in the future where that area will be measured again to assess impact.

In summary, communicate, measure, communicate the strategy, implement, communicate, adjust and repeat. If culture surveys are handled as a step on a journey and not as a one-off, they can deliver significant value to organisations.

• Gale is founder and MD of Appletree Group, a company dedicated to helping organisations shape and sustain strong, healthy cultures