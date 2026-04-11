PETER WEST & MAYIBONGWE SANGWENI | SA’s life insurers look for new channels of distribution

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Approximately 60% of South Africans report having some form of insurance, yet once funeral cover is excluded, only 19% of adults hold any formal life or health product. Stock photo.

South Africa’s life insurance industry appears, at first glance, to be one of the continent’s great financial success stories.

With a life insurance penetration rate of 9.5% of GDP as of 2024, South Africa ranks among the highest globally and continues to dominate Africa’s life insurance landscape, contributing roughly two-thirds of total life insurance premiums on the continent.

The sector also sits on about R4.5-trillion in assets, while solvency buffers across much of the industry sit close to double the Prudential Authority’s solvency capital requirement. By most conventional measures, the industry’s financial foundations are sound.

Financial strength, however, is not congruent with growth, and a closer reading of the industry’s own data reveals a structural tension that is increasingly shaping how life insurers think about the future.

According to the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (Asisa), growth in traditional lines has slowed materially, with total in-force risk and savings policies increasing by only 1.5% in 2024, underscoring the limited momentum in new policy generation in the market.

This picture is reinforced by projections from Swiss Re, which indicate that South Africa’s life insurance premiums are expected to grow only modestly, at around 1.7% in 2026 and approximately 2% annually between 2027 and 2030 in real terms. While this reflects a resilient market, it also points to an industry that is expanding at a subdued pace.

While this reflects a resilient market, it also points to an industry that is expanding at a subdued pace.

The stagnation in traditional lines stands in sharp contrast to the scale of unmet need across the broader population. According to Asisa’s “Life and Disability Insurance Gap Study”, income earners collectively hold sufficient cover to meet only 39% of their households’ actual financial requirements. This shortfall has widened at roughly 12.5% per year over the past three years and has now reached an estimated R50.4-trillion.

The protection gap is most pronounced within the retail mass segment, where many households’ primary interaction with formal insurance remains limited to funeral cover. While funeral insurance plays an important and culturally resonant role, it does not provide income replacement.

Approximately 60% of South Africans report having some form of insurance, yet once funeral cover is excluded, only 19% of adults hold any formal life or health product. This highlights how shallow most households’ risk protection remains. The mass market’s relationship with insurance is shallow by that metric, and until recently the industry has lacked the distribution architecture to scale it.

Traditional tied-agent and adviser-led models were designed for consumers with stable incomes, established credit histories and comfort engaging with formal financial services, a profile that does not reflect the lived realities of much of the retail mass segment.

It is within this context that the industry’s growing focus on new distribution channels becomes strategically significant.

Reaching the retail mass market at meaningful scale and bringing genuinely new policyholders into the system requires channels that operate in the spaces where households already transact and make financial decisions.

The bancassurance model offers a compelling entry point for this shift, particularly where the bank account serves as the primary repository of salary or wage income. In these cases, the banking relationship provides insights into income regularity, spending behaviour and credit dynamics that insurers have historically struggled to access through legacy channels.

According to an RGA survey, only 19% of existing bank customers currently hold a life or health insurance policy, implying that more than 80% of banked individuals remain uninsured through this channel. This suggests that the potential runway for insurers embedded within banking ecosystems is material.

Retail partnerships extend this logic by further allowing insurers to engage consumers within high-frequency environments that are already trusted and routinely visited. Embedding insurance offerings within retail ecosystems lowers acquisition barriers for first-time buyers, enables scale without the cost of establishing physical insurance branches, and supports distribution into small towns and semi-urban areas.

Just as importantly, retail-led models help reposition insurance as a familiar extension of everyday commercial activity rather than a specialised financial transaction.

Across both banking and retail channels, data emerges as the central differentiator that makes the retail mass market actuarially visible.

Historically, this segment has been difficult for life insurers to underwrite confidently, not because the risks themselves are unmanageable, but because the data required to model them accurately has not been available through traditional distribution structures.

Banks’ transactional data enables targeted cross-sell opportunities, simplified underwriting and more personalised product design, while retailers’ loyalty and purchase data provide behavioural signals that shed light on spending capacity and risk exposure. These data-rich partnerships allow insurers to develop products that are both affordable for customers and sustainable for balance sheets.

In recent years, several large insurers have applied for banking licences or entered formal distribution agreements with digital banks and retailers oriented toward the mass market, signalling a clear strategic intent around future growth.

South Africa’s life insurance industry remains financially robust, but it faces a structural growth challenge in its traditional lines. The combination of stagnating policy growth and a rapidly expanding national protection gap underscores the need for insurers to rethink how they reach households historically excluded from formal risk protection.

The pivot towards the retail mass market through bancassurance partnerships and retail integrations represents a measured response to these dynamics, reflecting an industry seeking growth not by selling more to the same customers but by extending meaningful protection to millions who have long remained underserved.