ADITHI ROOPLALL | A just transition requires a just talent pipeline

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The World Economic Forum’s report states that climate change mitigation is the third-most transformative trend overall that will affect jobs and skills, while climate change adaptation ranks sixth. Stock photo.

South Africa does not have a youth unemployment problem in the way it is commonly described. It has an absorption problem.

Each year, the economy produces thousands of graduates in engineering, science, agriculture and technical disciplines. At the same time, employers in mining, manufacturing and agriculture continue to report persistent shortages of the very same skills.

Both realities are true at once. That is the contradiction.

This is often framed as a skills mismatch. Increasingly, it reflects something more structural: labour systems that are not designed to convert first-time entrants into productive capability at scale. The result is not simply unemployment.

It is system failure at the point of transition between education and work. And it raises a more uncomfortable question for policymakers and businesses alike: if talent is being produced but not absorbed, what exactly is failing? The pipeline, or the design of the system itself?

Global labour forecasts suggest this tension will intensify. The World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs Report 2025″ estimates that 39% of core skills required by industries will change by 2030, driven by technological advancement, climate transition and industrial restructuring. Skills gaps are already identified as the primary barrier to transformation in global labour markets.

Young people complete formal education but struggle to secure the first layer of practical experience required to enter technical and professional roles

ESG (environmental, social, and governance) focuses on the key pillars of:

Environment: enhancing a company’s environmental stewardship;

enhancing a company’s environmental stewardship; Social: management of people, both internal and external to the organisation; and

management of people, both internal and external to the organisation; and Governance: how companies are governed, with the objective being ethical and transparent governance.

Related to the environmental and social pillars, the World Economic Forum’s report states that climate change mitigation is the third-most transformative trend overall that will affect jobs and skills, while climate change adaptation ranks sixth.

Skills related to these two trends are vital to the green transition. The critical question to be answered is whether economies are capable of producing and absorbing the human capability required to sustain them.

Because every industrial system is ultimately a human system.

Mining operations, chemical plants, infrastructure networks and agricultural value chains depend on engineers, scientists, technicians, environmental specialists and skilled operators. Without them, no level of capital investment or technological advancement translates into sustained performance.

This is where the just transition debate needs to shift.

A just transition cannot be delivered through policy, capital or technology alone. It is determined by whether economies are structured to develop, retain and absorb technical capability at scale.

In many systems educational institutions, training bodies and employers operate in parallel rather than in alignment. As a result, the transition from qualification to employment remains inconsistent, not because skills are absent, but because absorption capacity is uneven.

This creates a persistent gap between learning and employability. Young people complete formal education but struggle to secure the first layer of practical experience required to enter technical and professional roles. Employers, in turn, increasingly rely on experience-based hiring models that unintentionally reinforce exclusion at entry level.

A functioning talent system is not defined by the existence of programmes but by their coherence. Education systems, sector bodies and employers must operate as an integrated ecosystem rather than as disconnected actors

The outcome is a system where access exists in principle, but not consistently in practice. The consequences are not limited to employment statistics:

The first is productivity erosion. Where technical pipelines fail to replenish skilled cohorts, systems face increasing maintenance pressures and reduced operational efficiency over time.

The second is long-term labour market scarring. Early unemployment has lasting effects on lifetime earnings and employability, embedding exclusion into economic trajectories.

The third is accelerated skills migration. Where domestic systems cannot absorb qualified young professionals, talent flows toward economies with stronger entry pathways. For Africa, this deepens a structural imbalance where education systems increasingly generate skills that are not fully retained.

The fourth is industrial fragility. Resource and manufacturing systems become constrained by a narrowing base of experienced professionals, limiting continuity and weakening capability renewal.

The fifth is food system exposure. Food security is often framed as a function of production and climate conditions. In reality, it also depends heavily on human technical expertise: chemical engineers, environmental scientists, laboratory specialists, logistics planners and agricultural technologists who ensure efficiency, safety and resilience over the value chain.

Without these capabilities, food security becomes a systems-capability challenge rather than merely a production challenge. Addressing it requires moving beyond fragmented interventions. A functioning talent system is not defined by the existence of programmes but by their coherence. Education systems, sector bodies and employers must operate as an integrated ecosystem rather than as disconnected actors. This includes:

structured work-integrated learning;

aligned graduate pipelines;

mentorship embedded in operational environments; and

stronger co-ordination between industry and educational institutions.

Encouragingly, such models are emerging in parts of industry, where employers are working with universities, universities of technology, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and sector education authorities to strengthen the transition from learning to work.

In South Africa’s industrial landscape, this is reflected in structured partnerships and graduate development pipelines aimed at strengthening scarce technical skills ecosystems. At Foskor, for example, this approach informs collaboration with institutions such as universities of technology, TVET colleges and sector bodies alongside structured workplace development programmes.

Ultimately progress in sustainability efforts is intrinsically linked to human capability.

South Africa’s just transition will not be defined by the scale of its natural resources, infrastructure investment or policy frameworks alone. It will be defined by whether it develops, at scale, the engineers, scientists, technicians and specialists required to sustain those systems.

A just transition, in its truest form, requires a just talent pipeline.