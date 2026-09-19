ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | African banks teach Amazon Web Services about AI

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A logo for Amazon Web Services is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris. Picture:

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It is an open secret that the original Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud came out of Cape Town, where a local team developed Elastic Compute Cloud, or EC2, the computing engine that became the foundation of Amazon’s global cloud business.

It is also the most profitable division of Amazon, with its $42.2bn (R682bn) revenue in the second quarter accounting for more than 20% of group turnover.

Now African banks have helped create another core AWS service. And they are influencing how the company adds AI to customer operations.

Tanuja Randery, AWS vice-president and MD for Europe, the Middle East & Africa, told Business Times that Amazon EC2 was used to run applications, host websites, process data and carry almost any compute workload.

“In 2004 engineers from Cape Town developed the foundation of what would become a key component of AWS’s cloud services that have enabled customers across the globe, including the likes of Standard Bank and Absa Bank, transform how they operate and serve customers,” she said.

The next stage is under way in banking. Randery said banks were using Connect, its platform for contact centres and customer interactions, to reconsider the economics of their call centres, including the potential for agents to identify sales opportunities during service interactions.

AI agents can plan and carry out transactions, so failures can travel much further than a dodgy chatbot answer. Banks also have to consider both external regulators and their own customers’ money

“They’re now looking at Connect as the way they not only serve customers in terms of call centres and agents, but how they completely rethink how call centres are run — the fundamental processes — so they can increasingly drive more upsell and cross-sell. It becomes a growth engine rather than a cost centre.”

Across a large institution, that demands cloud systems that can use AI to process customer data securely and at scale.

Standard Bank supplied the most detailed African example at the recent AWS summit in Johannesburg. The bank operates in multiple markets and says it has moved beyond isolated AI use cases into deployment at scale. More than 1,000 engineers use a combination of Amazon Bedrock, which allows companies to build generative AI tools from a choice of leading AI models, while keeping them under their own security controls, and the Q developer assistant. The bank says these tools have doubled the speed at which it delivers solutions.

Randery points out that management decisions lie behind that progress. Africa adopted cloud technology earlier than several European markets, and its biggest banks, fintech companies, retailers and media groups often directed the change from the executive suite.

“They brought technology and business together earlier than I’ve seen elsewhere. When I speak to CEOs, this idea of reimagining their businesses is much stronger here, and CEOs themselves are getting involved in the conversation.”

However, Randery sees a clear divide between two types of AI-using companies:

basic users, who summarise text or query a large language model; and

advanced users who have governance, an executive strategy, direct participation by business heads and staff training.

The hesitation makes sense: AI agents can plan and carry out transactions, so failures can travel much further than a dodgy chatbot answer. Banks also have to consider both external regulators and their own customers’ money.

Of course, there are humans in the loop the whole time — Tanuja Randery, AWS vice-president and MD

Speed raises an obvious question about software quality. Randery’s answer is to use agents throughout the development process, including testing and quality assurance, while keeping people responsible for the work.

“Of course, there are humans in the loop the whole time.”

She cited AWS’s development of a new version of Bedrock. A project planned to take about a year was completed in 76 days by half-a-dozen people.

“It’s not just 20% productivity. It’s not even 30%. Standard Bank is absolutely right: it is double the productivity and outcome. But you must always have skilled people, governance and security at the core. Then you can experiment freely, and that’s what we make possible.”

AWS expects its investment in South African cloud infrastructure to reach R46bn by 2029. Randery put expenditure so far at about R15bn. The original investment plan predates generative AI, which changes what the remaining capital must buy.

She expects more local AI infrastructure, including graphics processing capacity, AWS’s Trainium chips alongside Nvidia hardware, and further Bedrock capabilities in the Cape Town-based cloud region.

“Needs evolve. Who knows what comes two years from now?” says Randery. “What we don’t want to do is put something in that doesn’t match the needs of our customers.”