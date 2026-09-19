LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | South Africa is not yet in the business of leaving legacies

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Heritage Month offers us a chance to reflect on what we inherit, what we preserve and what we leave behind, and these are questions we should be asking of South Africa’s small and medium-sized businesses too.

As a country, we spend enormous amounts of energy talking about how to start businesses and tend to measure entrepreneurial success by looking at how many businesses were launched, registered and funded. However, an economy also grows by accumulation, and real transformation should eventually mean not only creating first-generation entrepreneurs but also creating second- and third-generation businesses.

I do not necessarily mean handing a company to a son, daughter or relative but rather building businesses that are strong, structured and valuable enough to outlive the person who started them, perhaps even becoming part of a country’s heritage.

Take Woolworths, for example, which this year celebrated 95 years and has undoubtedly woven itself into the lives of generations of South Africans. Over these years, the brand has accumulated customers who trust it, suppliers who know it, employees who understand it, established networks that have taken years to develop, institutional knowledge, assets, intellectual property and a strong reputation in its market.

All of this cannot be replicated overnight. It takes years to build, but imagine, for a moment, if Woolies had suddenly disappeared from our malls because there was no plan B after its founder moved on. We would not only have lost a successful brand but would also have lost decades of accumulated economic capital in the form of jobs, skills, supplier networks, customer relationships and other businesses built around it.

The danger is that when that founder leaves, so does the story and the heritage, and we have to start again

The scale of our SME economy makes this an important conversation to have. South Africa has approximately 2.67-million SMMEs, which account for a significant share of employment and economic activity, but the entrepreneurs behind these businesses are themselves getting older.

Research commissioned by the Shoprite Group from World Wide Worx in 2025 found that more than a third of SMME owners surveyed were aged between 45 and 54, while almost a quarter were between 55 and 64.

This means that for most businesses, succession planning is not a distant conversation for some hypothetical future generation but something that should begin while the business is still being built, and it starts with something surprisingly intangible.

The knowledge of why the business exists, what it stands for, how it built trust, why customers return, how decisions are made and what makes it different are parts of the business story, and usually this heritage lives almost entirely inside the founder. The danger is that when that founder leaves, so does the story and the heritage, and we have to start again.

The truth is that South Africa cannot afford to keep starting from scratch time and time again. There is an important distinction between building a successful company and building a company that can continue to be successful without you. The first requires entrepreneurial drive. The second requires institutional thinking. South Africa needs both.

When a business survives, the economic value, knowledge and opportunities it has accumulated can continue to grow, meaning the next entrepreneur does not necessarily have to build everything from scratch

It is therefore imperative that our SMEs start thinking about their brand heritage as deliberately as they think about their balance sheet. By documenting history, capturing the institutional knowledge, formalising relationships and processes, and protecting intellectual property, we can develop leaders who can operate without the founder and, in turn, create brands that belong to the business rather than one individual.

Most importantly, entrepreneurs need to start thinking about ownership and leadership transitions while there is still plenty of time to get them right, which may involve asking some uncomfortable questions much earlier than expected.

We also need to broaden the way we define economic transformation so that it is not measured only by how many people enter entrepreneurship. In South Africa, approximately 90% of small businesses are estimated to fail within their first 10 years, and that makes longevity an economic achievement in its own right.

We should therefore be asking how many businesses survive long enough to employ a second generation of workers, develop new leaders, retain customers, build lasting supplier relationships and continue contributing to their communities. There is a multiplier effect in longevity, and when a business survives, the economic value, knowledge and opportunities it has accumulated can continue to grow, meaning the next entrepreneur does not necessarily have to build everything from scratch. That is how economies accumulate.

Heritage Month is therefore a useful reminder that legacy is not only about looking backwards but also about deciding what is worth carrying forward. The greatest measure of entrepreneurial success may not be the business you create in your lifetime, but the business that is still creating value after you have left it.