PODCAST | FNB eBucks boss details changes

Recent changes to the structure of FNB’s eBucks loyalty programme are the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of eBucks.

FNB recently made adjustments to its popular loyalty programme.

Among the host of changes, FNB has introduced a set day, the 15th of each month, as the day to have rewards allocated.

Woodhatch details the evolution of eBucks over the years and how the unit fits into FNB’s overall strategy.

The programme allows FNB clients to earn a digital currency for banking responsibly and performing everyday transactions. The amount earned is determined by reward level, which increases based on how actively a customer uses FNB’s products. These rewards are available for use at a range of partner outlets.

Through the discussion, the banker details: the rationale for the changes; elements that the bank aims to bolster; evolution of the programme; and future plans.

“Banking and the management of one’s own finances are both fast-moving and ever-changing environments and we, at eBucks, are looking at ways to adapt to the needs of our customers and offer value they both want and need. These rule changes and new products will ensure we pre-empt and respond to the needs of our customers, while remaining personally relevant with differentiated value,” says Woodhatch.

