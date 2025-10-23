Raubex’s road division boosts group amid offshore losses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Raubex’s roads and earthworks division emerged as the standout performer helping offset weaker results from the group’s Australian and mining operations.

The JSE-listed group’s operating profit in the division climbed due to strong execution across its SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) road contracts, which are running at full capacity, the group said in its trading update for the six months to end-August 2025.

“The division benefited from a surge in new Sanral tenders awarded during the period, valued at a combined R5.6bn. These include upgrades on the N2 between Mkhondo and Bloemendal and between Ermelo and Camden — projects that will sustain activity after the completion of work along the N3 corridor,” the group said.

However, it reported that it expects both earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be 10%-20% lower than the previous year’s corresponding period.

On the mining operations front, activity stabilised after last year’s chrome price slump. Kookfontein ramped up production and commissioned its platinum group metals plant in August, with first sales expected in the second half. Moeijelijk mine is also set to reach full output later this year. Contract mining units, including B&E International and SPH Kundalila, performed strongly, the group said.

In contrast, the Australian division faced challenges, reporting a R210m loss from a terminated project. However, the group said this setback was isolated, with other projects — such as those run by Westforce Construction and Roadmac Australia —exceeding expectations. Additionally, Axis Mineral Services, a recent acquisition, is expected to bolster earnings in the second half.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure division saw a sharp increase in operating profit, driven by private renewable energy projects and steady progress on major initiatives. These include the parliament restoration in Cape Town and the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Additionally, the acquisition of Hlumisa Engineering in September added mechanical and electrical expertise in the group’s operations.

“Hlumisa’s expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering, particularly in water and wastewater treatment, complements our Potsdam Wastewater Plant project and strengthens our infrastructure and environmental services,” the group said.

On the property front, affordable housing projects are progressing, driven by recent interest rate cuts. Sales at Newinbosch are exceeding expectations, reflecting growing market confidence and a positive outlook for 2026, it said.

Despite challenges, the group said that it remained confident about the outlook for the rest of the financial year and beyond. The group’s secured order book has reached record levels, providing a strong foundation for growth.

“In addition, strong developments in the SA construction market and government public private partnership initiatives present significant opportunities to grow our order book. Our diversification strategy remains a key driver of the group’s performance,” Raubex said.

