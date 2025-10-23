Singapore’s unicorns explore SA for growth opportunities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Several of Singapore’s high-growth companies have descended on SA in search of opportunities in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

The trip is being co-ordinated by Enterprise Singapore, a government agency reporting to the country’s trade & industry ministry, championing enterprise development.

Rahul Ghosh, Middle East and Africa director for Enterprise Singapore, said the trip was to explore and understand market opportunities in SA and connect with fast-scaling companies in the market

“SA is a critical gateway for investment to the wider continent and presents an opportunity for Singaporean companies to diversify their portfolios. The businesses visiting will get a broad understanding of the business environment and explore potential areas of collaboration with local companies,” Ghosh said.

One of the businesses that has made the trip is Chee Fatt, regarded as one of the leading solutions providers of industrial tools and equipment in Asia.

Consumer food brand Irvins, which has a presence in 12 markets worldwide, has also made the trip, as has Lumens, one of Singapore’s largest car rental firms. Lumens, an early mover in the private-hire vehicle industry, has been in business since 2014. With about 6,000 cars, it is now one of the largest fleet operators in Singapore.

Waterfront and underground construction company Mlion Corporation is also in SA looking for opportunities. Headquartered in Singapore, Mlion has offices in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Timor-Leste.

According to the company’s website it has delivered many high-profile port and infrastructure projects over the decade.

The visit comes as SA is looking to spend billions upgrading its logistics infrastructure and ports, which are vital to trade with the rest of the world.

“Total trade in goods between Singapore and SA was valued at just over $1.4bn in 2024. This is almost double what it was in 2020 ($783m). From 2020-24, SA’s exports to Singapore have more than doubled from $436.5m to $961.4m,” Enterprise Singapore said.

