Adcock to delist from JSE on November 11 as Natco Pharma deal becomes unconditional

Pharmaceutical group Adcock Ingram will be delisted from the JSE on November 11 as all the scheme conditions for the Natco Pharma deal have now been fulfilled.

Adcock Ingram said on Friday that all of the scheme conditions precedent had been fulfilled or waived and that the scheme would become unconditional with effect from Friday.

Adcock Ingram’s shareholders recently voted overwhelmingly to give the offer by Indian company Natco Pharma the green light. At a general meeting on October 9, 98.66% of shares were voted in favour of the offer by Natco Pharma for all the issued ordinary shares in Adcock Ingram other than those not already held by Natco, those owned by Bidvest, and treasury shares.

Adcock, which has been listed on the JSE since 2008, will now be delisted and operate as a privately held company after Indian pharma firm Natco offered R75 per share for a stake of about 36% in July.

The offer was at a 44% premium to the closing price on July 18 2025, valuing the stake in Adcock at about R4.2bn. Bidvest will retain its 64% of the company.

Natco Pharma, founded in 1981 and based in Hyderabad, is listed on the Bombay and national stock exchanges in India. The company specialises in generic and oncology medicines.

It operates globally, with a presence in international markets including the US, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

In partnership with majority shareholder Bidvest, the Indian drugmaker plans to tap into Adcock’s existing infrastructure and regional expertise. The deal received the backing of Adcock’s independent board, which has recommended the offer to shareholders, calling the terms fair and reasonable.

Adcock reported a rebound in the second half of its financial year after a subdued first six months, underpinned by demand for its over-the-counter (OTC) and consumer healthcare products.

The maker of medicine staples such as Panado, Corenza-C and Compral reported little change in operating profit and headline earnings for the 12 months to end-June.

Revenue was up 1% year on year to R9.76bn, with strong demand for the so-called winter basket of consumer necessities, a well-executed informal sector strategy and normal buying patterns among pharmacy wholesalers.

With Lindiwe Tsobo

MackenzieJ@arena.africa