Capitec’s home improvement loans boost Cashbuild’s sales

The partnership between Cashbuild and SA’s largest bank by consumer numbers, Capitec, has taken off, with consumers seeking home improvement loans as many households adopt survival strategies.

Capitec offers loans of up to R500,000 for home improvements in partnership with Cashbuild and other industry players, including CTM and Build It.

Cashbuild on Friday said the Capitec home improvement loan product had proven to be a driver of customer purchases across the Cashbuild and P&L Hardware network.

“In the financial year ended June, a total of R530m in loans was disbursed to our customers,” Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager said.

Cashbuild chair Alistair Knock, in his annual letter to shareholders, said consumers were increasingly seeking cost-effective, sustainable and locally sourced materials, which aligned well with the group’s product strategy and community-focused initiatives, noting that cement remained the company’s top-selling product.

Consumer-centric Cashbuild (Dorothy Kgosi)

“Our strategic partnerships with local suppliers and our focus on price competitiveness have enabled us to ensure that we are able to attract customers to our stores and report good growth,” Knock said.

“Decorative sales ranked as the second-highest contributor in our product portfolio, driven by strong demand for interior renovation solutions. Cashbuild has strategically expanded its paint offering and the positive impact of this initiative is already evident in improved sales performance and customer engagement.”

Knock added that though industry cement reports indicated solid growth prospects on the back of planned government infrastructure projects, cement manufacturers expected a decline in sales for next year.

The government in May announced plans to spend R1-trillion over the next three years on infrastructure. Cashbuild, which has 318 stores trading across six countries throughout southern Africa, with the bulk of this in SA, is well placed to benefit from this drive.

One of the risks facing Cashbuild is the cost of the store model, which is under strain. To this end, the group has focused on improving margins, proactive roll-out of a smaller store model, finding locations with reduced rental costs and relocating high-risk stores.

Due to the downturn in economic activity as well as the lack of new shopping developments, the company has revised its objective from opening on average 10 new stores annually to opening four traditional Cashbuild stores and 10 smaller-format stores per annum.

“These additional stores are approved on the basis of identified locations showing clear potential to meet strict financial and operational criteria. Furthermore, from a human resources perspective, investment in a new store requires significant operational and store management experience to be available within the group for deployment into new locations,” the group says in the annual report.

“The Cashbuild store base is reviewed and critically analysed on an ongoing basis, particularly as and when leases are due for renewal. A decision is then made on whether to extend the lease or relocate to a site with greater potential, or when deemed not viable to continue operating from a particular store, not extend the lease and close the store.”

