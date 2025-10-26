Coca-Cola books R17bn charge on deal to sell African bottling operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Coca-Cola is bracing itself to take a $1bn (R17.2bn) hit from the deal that will see it sell part of its ownership in the African bottling operations.

The group last week said it had reached an agreement to sell a portion of its interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) to London-listed Coca-Cola HBC (CCH) in a deal that will create the world’s second-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner by volume.

The transaction values CCBA at $3.4bn and is expected to close by the end of next year pending regulatory and antitrust approvals.

“As these operations met the criteria to be classified as held for sale during the fourth quarter, we will be required to record the related assets and liabilities at the lower of carrying value or fair value less any costs to sell based on the estimated proceeds,” Coca-Cola said in a regulatory filing last week.

“Due to the significant negative net foreign currency translation adjustments that will be reclassified to income upon sale, we will be required to reduce the carrying amount of the assets held for sale, which will result in an impairment charge of approximately $1bn during the fourth quarter of 2025.”

CCH, which will own 75% of CCBA, said it will pursue a secondary listing on the JSE on completion of the deal, handing the domestic bourse a major listing.

The acquisition is in two parts: CCH will purchase Coca-Cola’s 41.5% stake in CCBA for $1.3bn and 33.5% from the Gutsche Family Investments for $1.3bn, comprising $308m in cash and issue of shares equating to a 5.47% stake in CCH. Coca-Cola will retain a 25% stake in CCBA, with CCH having an option to acquire it in about six years’ time.

The mega deal will also help CCH further diversify from Russia, its top-selling market in 2024, which accounted for 13% of its revenue, according to S&P. The ratings agency said that was important because of risks to growth from ongoing sanctions on the country in response to the war in Ukraine.

CCBA is the eighth-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner worldwide by revenue and the biggest on the continent accounting for about 40% of all Coca-Cola volumes sold in Africa.

CCBA, run by Sunil Gupta, has been investing heavily in expanding its operations. The latest investment is a R365m outlay in a new state-of-the-art bottling line capable of producing 72,000 bottles per hour at its plant in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“CCBA has a range of markets varying from the more developed —namely SA, which accounts for 60% of volumes — to markets that are emerging — for example, Ethiopia,” CCH CEO Zoran Bogdanovic said.

“These markets have very attractive demographics, both in size of population and average age, with low per capita consumption, offering significant upside potential. And the balance of SA, with steadier growth and significant consumption levels, means we will still maintain a diverse mix of markets,” he said. “We’d also like to invest further in CCBA, jointly with The Coca-Cola Company, to support long-term growth.”

According to the Strategy Institute, a driver of Coca-Cola’s worldwide growth is its functional strategy involving strategic global partnerships. Rather than handle bottling and distribution entirely on its own, Coca-Cola adopted a unique franchising model early on. This involves partnering with local bottling companies while focusing internally on brand building and product concentrate manufacturing.

