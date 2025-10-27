Forbes names Standard Bank among World’s Best Employers for 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

2025 marks the fourth year Standard Bank has made Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Employers.

Standard Bank Group has once again won international recognition, this time from Forbes for being one of the World’s Best Employers, reaffirming its position as a leading employer in Africa.

Ranked 28th in the world out of 900 large multi-national and multi-jurisdictional companies, Standard Bank emerged as the highest ranked company from Africa and SA, and also ranked third out of 119 companies in the global banking and financial services sector.

“Standard Bankers are deeply committed to our purpose and to the people we serve. This prestigious recognition by Forbes, for the fourth year, is a testament to our 54,000 people, their unwavering commitment and their impact on sustainable growth throughout Africa,” says Sim Tshabalala, chief executive of Standard Bank Group.

“Our people are our greatest source of sustainable competitive advantage. We are committed to their growth and in turn, they are the driving force behind the growth of our clients and the continent,” says Sharon Taylor, chief People and Culture officer at Standard Bank Group.

“‘Africa is our home, we drive her growth’ is not just a statement of purpose — it is something all Standard Bankers have the opportunity to truly live. We are deeply honoured that our powerful value proposition has once again been underscored by Forbes.”

This latest recognition comes after Standard Bank was recently named among Time Magazine’s World’s Best Companies and Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025. These accolades demonstrate international recognition of the bank’s commitment to excellence across Africa.

The World’s Best Employers are chosen each year by Forbes in partnership with Statista, based on independent and anonymous surveys completed by over 300,000 employees in over 50 countries.

Click here for Forbes’ full list of the World’s Best Employers for 2025.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.