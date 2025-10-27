HSBC to take $1.1bn hit after court ruling in Bernie Madoff case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain. File photo: REINHARD KRAUSE/REUTERS

Bengaluru/Hong Kong — HSBC Holdings said on Monday it will book a $1.1bn provision in its third-quarter results after losing part of an appeal in a long-running lawsuit tied to Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

HSBC acted as a service provider to several funds that invested with Bernard L Madoff Investment Securities. Herald Fund sued HSBC’s Luxembourg unit in 2009 seeking restitution of assets it said were lost in the fraud.

Last Friday, the Luxembourg court of cassation rejected an appeal by HSBC’s unit over the restitution of securities claimed by Herald, though it accepted its appeal on a separate cash restitution claim, the bank said.

HSBC now plans to lodge a second appeal with the Luxembourg court of appeal and if unsuccessful the bank said it would contest the amount to be paid. It added that the eventual financial impact could differ significantly from its current estimate.

Europe’s largest bank by assets, which reports its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, said in July that Herald, which is in liquidation, was seeking the restitution of securities and cash worth $2.5bn plus interest or damages of $5.6bn plus interest.

HSBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the separate securities and cash amounts that Herald is seeking. The principal liquidators of Herald also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bank estimated that the provision would have an impact of 15 basis points (bps) on its common equity tier-1 capital ratio. That would come on top of a 125bps impact arising from its $13.6bn deal to take its majority-owned Hong Kong unit, Hang Seng Bank, private.

The charge could weigh on sentiment slightly but the impact should be limited as HSBC has already suspended dividend payments for the next three quarters due to the acquisition of Hang Seng Bank, said Lorraine Tan, director of equity research (Asia) for Morningstar.

Madoff’s fraud was estimated as high as $64.8bn. It went undiscovered for many years until Madoff confessed to his sons in December 2008, one day after his firm’s Christmas party. Madoff eventually pleaded guilty to 11 criminal counts. He died at age 82 in April 2021 while serving a 150-year prison sentence.

HSBC in 2012 settled with Kalix Fund for an undisclosed amount, also over losses the fund had suffered during the collapse of Madoff’s financial empire. The fund had sued the bank for $35.6m.

Reuters