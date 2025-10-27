PODCAST | Plans to grow Zutari’s Africa operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zutari’s plans for growth on the African continent is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tlhabeli Christopher Ralebitso, CEO of Zutari Africa.

Ralebitso was appointed to head up the engineering consultancy’s Africa business with effect from July 2025.

With just more than 100 days on the job, the executive details plans to expand the business. Ralebitso, a telecommunications veteran, brings a unique mix of experience to the role.

The group is currently split into two main units, Africa and the Middle East.

Ralebitso previously held senior positions at Vodacom such as group executive for mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and MD of Vodacom Ventures. He then went into entrepreneurship, establishing telecoms infrastructure business Vulatel, among others.

Ralebitso says his experience in telecoms infrastructure has helped him to quickly grasp the requirements of his new role.

Through the discussion, the businessperson outlines the history of Zutari, the makeup of the business, its expansion into Africa and the opportunity for infrastructure projects on the continent.

• Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

