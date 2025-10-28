Anglo goes back to the drawing board for Moranbah North

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anglo American has told investors that it is back on the hunt for potential buyers for its steelmaking coal assets after initiating the arbitration process against former suitor Peabody Energy.

The group hopes to receive compensation from Peabody after it pulled out of its $3.8bn offer to buy Anglo’s Australian coal portfolio.

However, the damage done by an underground explosion at the mines earlier this year poses ongoing challenges to Anglo’s restructuring plans, as a prolonged slump in the mines’ output threatens to stave off new buyers.

Anglo’s production report for the third quarter ended September showed that steelmaking coal volumes remained under pressure for the first nine months of the year.

Output from Moranbah North was down 84% year on year, contributing to a 54% slump in overall steelmaking coal production.

“At Moranbah North, we continue to make progress towards a safe and structured remote restart and ramp up this year, ahead of transitioning to normal longwall operations,” the company said. It added that preparations were under way to restart the formal sale process in the coming months.

The fire threw a spanner in the works of Anglo’s restructuring plans, which focus the group’s portfolio solely on copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients.

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad proposed the portfolio transformation plan last year in an effort to keep shareholders on his side, after the group rebuffed a R700bn-plus buyout offer from mining behemoth BHP as unattractive and convoluted.

Material adverse change dispute

Peabody backed out of the Australian coal transaction in August after arguing that the incident at Moranbah North, the largest of four Australian steelmaking coal mines in the mooted sale package, constituted a material adverse change (MAC). Anglo disputed this claim, setting the stage for a high-stakes, unwanted court drama.

“We are confident in our legal position that the incident at Moranbah North in March does not constitute a MAC under the sale agreements and have initiated an arbitration process to seek damages for wrongful termination,” Anglo reiterated on Tuesday.

Coal aside, Anglo reported a stable operational performance for the third quarter, even increasing the production guidance for its Brazilian Minas-Rio iron ore operation after a surprisingly strong performance in the first three quarters.

Copper production was flat year on year at 184,000 tonnes, thanks to continued “operational momentum” and higher grades at the Peruvian Quellaveco and Chilean Los Bronces - buoying faith in the assets as Anglo embarks on its mega merger with Canadian copper miner Teck Resources.

Anglo Teck, soon to be the world’s fourth-largest copper producer, will offer more than 70% copper exposure, said Wanblad, underscoring the company’s new and improved investment case as energy transition trends and tight global supply push copper demand steadily higher in the coming decades.

This year Anglo has sold its minority interest in coal producer Jellinbah Group for A$1.6bn, disposed of its nickel business for $500m and divested platinum group metals unit Valterra Platinum.

However, it is yet to find a suitable buyer for diamond business De Beers, with the rapid market growth of lab-grown diamonds putting downward pressure on the demand for natural diamonds in recent years.

‘We continue to work through the regulatory approvals for the Nickel transaction and, for De Beers, we are making good progress with the dual track separation and a structured sale process is currently under way," said Wanblad.

