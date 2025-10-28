City Lodge steps up refurbishments and AI pricing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City Lodge Newtown, in the central business district of Johannesburg, was one of the company's hotels that is experiencing a dramatic drop in occupancy rates

Hotel chain City Lodge is upping the ante on modernisation and digital innovation to defend its market share as competition intensifies and local trading conditions remain uneven.

The group is betting that renewed investment in quality, technology and guest experience will help it stay relevant in a rapidly changing hospitality market and keep the doors open to travellers choosing between a hotel room, Airbnb and a homestay.

In its latest annual report, City Lodge identified slow digital adoption and weakening brand relevance as top risks, warning that limited investment in technology, innovation and refurbishment could make its hotels less competitive as guest expectations continue to change, rapid digitalisation occurs and sustainability demands rise. The group said resource constraints could slow its ability to keep up with more agile rivals, threatening its market position and long-term brand equity.

“Remaining competitive requires us to offer diverse, high-quality stays at appropriate price points tailored to each of our brands. Our extensive geographic footprint is also a key differentiator, enabling us to meet guests where they are and maintain our competitive edge,” City Lodge said.

The group said it has committed R296.6m in new capital investment for the 2026 financial year to refurbish five more hotels, upgrade technology and enhance guest experiences after the completion of eight refurbishments in the previous financial year.

For the year to end-June, City Lodge posted a revenue increase of 3% to R2bn, while profit rose 13%. Headline earnings per share were flat at 33.1c and the dividend was maintained at 15c per share. Occupancy slipped to 56% from 58% the previous year, but the group offset weaker demand through a 7% uptick in average room rates and continued expansion of its food and beverage offering.

City Lodge, which operates 58 hotels across Southern Africa, said refurbishments that had been paused during the pandemic had resumed in earnest. The company continues to invest in AI-driven pricing and yield tools to sharpen its revenue management and respond faster to shifting market dynamics.

Its focus on modernisation comes as the hospitality market faces growing pressure from short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb.

The Airbnb market generated about R7.9bn in 2025, with strong growth expected over the next five years. According to Airbtics, Cape Town, Mpumalanga and Sandton rank among the most active cities for Airbnb listings, as travellers seek affordability and convenience.

NetSuite senior director of product marketing Lisa Schwarz said it is forcing traditional hotel groups to rethink their value proposition.

“The hospitality industry is notoriously competitive. And the transparency and information availability of the digital era mean customers can quickly and easily find a better price, seek out different amenities or offerings, or leap into the arms of a competitor,” she said.

“It’s imperative for hospitality firms to continually monitor competitor performance, strategies and prices to determine how best to differentiate themselves from their industry rivals. At the same time, hospitality companies will want to avoid pricing wars in order to keep market rates reasonable. It’s a delicate balancing act in a competitive market to provide the best service while still maximising profitability.”

City Lodge expects trading to stabilise as business confidence improves.

“We are building on a foundation shaped by years of care, excellence and a deep commitment to people. Our growth strategy is active, our portfolio is modernising, our brands are diverse and relevant, and our teams are energised. While the operating environment remains complex, we are no strangers to challenge. It’s our response that continues to set us apart,” said CEO Andrew Widegger.

ZuluN@businesslive.co.za