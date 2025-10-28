Harmony reports death of electrician at Mponeng mine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Harmony Gold said an employee died at its Mponeng mine on Sunday morning.

This is the third death reported at the Mponeng mine, the world’s deepest underground mine, and the 11th fatality recorded across Harmony’s operations this year.

The deaths at Harmony, one of SA’s largest gold mining houses, continue to put pressure on new CEO Beyers Nel to improve the company’s safety record.

Nel took over the reins at Harmony in January from Peter Steenkamp, who retired at the end of December after nine years in the role.

Harmony’s operations were responsible for nearly half the total deaths in the mining industry in the first half of this year.

“The incident involved an electrician who conducted routine maintenance work. Harmony extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased and is providing support during this difficult time,” the miner said in a statement.

“Safety remains Harmony’s foremost priority and a core value underpinning all operations.”

All relevant authorities and stakeholders had been informed, and an investigation, led by the department of mineral and petroleum resources, was under way, the company said.

“Harmony remains committed to its proactive safety strategy and continues to reinforce a culture of care across all operations.”

