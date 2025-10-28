IOCO signals new priorities with business now firmly in the black

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IOCO is looking to use its capital to buy back its shares, improve its balance sheet and buy up businesses, the technology group said as it raised its guidance for 2026.

The company has been lauded for the restructuring of its business, underscored by an intense approach to shareholder activism, and recently reported its first interim profit in three years.

Ravaged by scandal, the company has made a concerted effort to salvage its reputation after allegations of malpractice and tender irregularities under earlier leadership.

The group — formerly EOH Holdings — said its operational performance “continues to strengthen as decentralisation and central cost rationalisation allow business units more flexibility to tailor technology services to benefit our clients”.

This saw recurring revenue improving to 48% in the year ended July from 37% a year ago.

“Following a successful turnaround, improved financial performance and strong free cash flow, the group will progress its capital allocation strategy along these three priorities — share buybacks, balance sheet optimisation and acquisitions,” the group said.

IOCO has entered into a share repurchase programme in terms of which it may buy back up to a maximum of 1.8-million ordinary shares. This programme began in early August.

By reducing the number of outstanding shares, a company increases its earnings per share, which often translates to a higher stock price. This is particularly attractive when management believes the shares are undervalued.

“Acquisitions are expected to complement IOCO’s existing portfolio, enhance its technology offerings, and unlock new revenue streams in high-growth sectors,” the company said.

The technology group reported revenue excluding sold entities was down 1.2% to R5.58bn.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) improved 68% to R516m. Operating profit was up 275% at R421m.

Over the years, the group has worked to reduce its debt burden, selling off a number of valuable businesses under previous management. Finance costs were down 24% to R89m.

Headline earnings per share — which strip out the effect of one-time financial events — improved to 40c after a loss of 0.21c a year ago.

Based on current trading conditions, the group expects ebitda of between R580m and R600m for the 2026 financial year, anchored by recurring revenue above 60% and “not less than” 60c free cash flow per share.

IOCO has fought hard in recent years to recover its reputation after uncovering dubious transactions related to public sector contracts that forced it to restate previous results.

EOH said in 2019 that a forensic probe by ENSafrica had found evidence “of a number of governance failings and wrongdoings”. These included unsubstantiated payments, tender irregularities and “other unethical business practices”, including bribery and theft, mainly within the public sector business operated by subsidiary EOH Mthombo.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za