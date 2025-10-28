Old Mutual acquires 10X Investments for R2.2bn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Old Mutual has signed a deal to acquire wealth technology platform 10X Investments for R2.2bn, the latest in a spate of deals that have seen long-established financial institutions backing relatively new fintech operators.

As with rivals like Purple Group’s Easy Equities, Standard Bank’s Shyft and Investec’s Clarity, 10X is a platform that has used technology to make access to investments more accessible to ordinary South Africans.

The JSE-listed financial services group announced, on Tuesday, that it agreed to acquire a majority stake in 10X Investments from Old Mutual Private Equity (OMPE), a division of Old Mutual Alternative Investments, and technology investment firm DiGAME.

10X management retains significant stake

The parties did not disclose the exact size of Old Mutual’s share, simply stating that 10X management “will retain a significant stake in the business”.

The transaction, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026, is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

10X’s offering spans low-cost, long-term investment solutions for retail, intermediary and corporate clients “supported by a fully digital interface and advanced investment manufacturing capabilities.”

The business provides a range of products from pre- and post-retirement savings to multi-asset and exchange-traded fund (ETF) solutions and employee benefits solutions for corporate clients.

Since OMPE and DiGAME’s initial investment in 2014, 10X has grown its assets under management to more than R68bn from R3bn, now serving over 60,000 clients.

Old Mutual says the firm holds a leading position for net flows into index products, ETFs, and smart beta solutions.

In investment, smart beta refers to strategies that blend elements of passive and active investing as a way to benefit from both approaches.

While Old Mutual will be taking a majority position in the company, the insurer said 10X will continue under its current management team and retain its independent structure and brand.

In the Old Mutual fold, the business moves from the custodianship of OMPE to Old Mutual Wealth.

This partnership strengthens our capital base and enhances our ability to invest further in technology and operational excellence, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients. — Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10X

“The management teams of 10X and Old Mutual Wealth have identified multiple areas of opportunity which create immediate value,” said Farhad Sader, MD of Old Mutual Wealth.

Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10X, said: “This partnership strengthens our capital base and enhances our ability to invest further in technology and operational excellence, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

For 10X, the partnership with Old Mutual will provide it with the resources “to expand its distribution reach, invest in innovation and continue scaling its independent, technology-led platform.”

This will enable “sustainable growth while maintaining the entrepreneurial culture and client-centric approach that define 10X.”

This deal comes a day after FNB and RMB’s parent FirstRand said it had agreed to acquire 20.1% of Optasia for an undisclosed sum.

The banker is looking to bolster its exposure to new business models and technologies such as AI in the world of lending. This in turn opens it up to new markets and a broader base of customers.

This deal is happening at the same time Optasia is gearing up for its JSE floatation.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za