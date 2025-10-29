CompaniesPREMIUM

Astral expects higher earnings as poultry sales rise

Nompilo Zulu

Consumer Industries Writer

Astral Foods warns of the risk of greater threats to food security in the coming months. Stock photo.
Astral Foods expects annual profit to rise up to 15%, lifted by stronger poultry sales, cost savings and improved production efficiency. Picture: (123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO)

Poultry producer Astral Foods expects its full-year earnings to rise as much as 15% as poultry sales and cost efficiencies lift performance.

In a trading statement on Wednesday, the company said headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to rise between 5% and 15% to between 2,016c and 2,208c in the year ended September.

This performance was driven by an improved second half, supported by increased broiler slaughter numbers and poultry sales, better per-unit production costs due to higher volumes and improved poultry sales following a period of deflation, it said.

Higher internal and external feed sales, effective procurement of raw materials in a volatile market and enhanced poultry farming that lowered feeding costs also helped lift performance.

“Throughout the year, the group remained focused on rebuilding its balance sheet, successfully restoring a targeted surplus cash position,” it said.

Shares in the company were down 0.49% in early morning trade but are up 20% for the year to date.

A constrained consumer environment and extensive retail promotional activity on frozen chicken had put pressure on selling prices for the first half to end-March, it said previously.

The group will publish its full-year results on November 17.

ZuluN@businesslive.co.za

