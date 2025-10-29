Barloworld’s CEO-led buyout faces Moody’s scrutiny

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moody’s has placed most of Barloworld’s ratings on review for downgrade, with the ratings agency saying the management-led buyout of the SA industrial stalwart might lead to the weakening of its financial policies and governance structures.

The agency’s rating action follows the offer to buy out minority shareholders by Entsha and Gulf Falcon Holding, which became unconditional at the beginning of this month, getting the R20bn-plus deal closer to completion in a move that will see it delist and go private.

Entsha is an outfit that is ultimately owned by Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela and his kin. Sewela last year teamed up with Falcon, which was already a large shareholder in Barloworld, to buy the group.

“We believe there is a high probability that the acquirers finance the acquisition with a material amount of debt,” the ratings agency said.

“Once the transaction closes, we expect that, as typical for buyout transactions of this nature, this debt could be pushed down to Barloworld or lead to a material increase in dividend payout, which could ultimately cause a deterioration in Barloworld’s credit metrics and weakening of its balance sheet.

“We also view concentrated ownership after closing of the transaction as weakening governance standards, especially if combined with financial policies that allow for higher leverage or elevated shareholder distributions.”

US earthmoving equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, a supplier for Barloworld, has come out in support of the bid to take the group private. Caterpillar is the main revenue driver for Barloworld, accounting for 83% of revenue for the 2024 financial year.

Barloworld traces its roots to 1902. The relationship between the group and Caterpillar began in 1927, when Barloworld was made the first Caterpillar dealer in SA. Early Caterpillar machines were used in applications such as agriculture, mining and road building.

Standard Bank, SA’s largest bank by assets, has guaranteed a maximum of R17bn of the purchase price put forward by a consortium.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a large investor in Barloworld, has also supported the deal after initially opposing it.

The PIC’s change of heart in April came after the consortium committed to implementing a 13.5% broad-based BEE transaction in Barloworld if the company were taken private. The BEE undertaking was in direct response to the PIC’s earlier critique that the deal lacked inclusivity.

Several antitrust bodies in jurisdictions that Barloworld does business in have already approved the deal.

Moody’s said its review of Barloworld’s ratings will focus on its capital structure and governance standards, including financial policies, after completion of the takeover.

“We will look to conclude the review following clarification of these details. Factors that could lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating will be updated following the conclusion of the review.”

