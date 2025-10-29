Delayed 777X adds $5bn charge to Boeing’s woes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru/Seattle — Boeing pushed the first delivery of its long-delayed 777X jet programme out to 2027 and took a nearly $5bn charge due to the delays, in another series of setbacks for the aerospace giant.

The 777X was central to Boeing’s long-term wide-body strategy, previously dominated by its iconic 747 and 777 jets. But repeated certification and production delays have pushed back deliveries by years, piling up charges of over $15bn and straining its finances, while giving an opening to rival Airbus’s competing A350 as international travel continues to surge.

Last month, CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company was behind schedule in certifying the jet, saying a “mountain of work” needed to be done but did not mention further delay to the first delivery, which was slated for 2026 at the time. He said, however, no new technical problems had been identified.

Including charges disclosed on Wednesday, Boeing has taken about $15bn in charges related to the 777X programme. The latest charge includes penalties owed to customers for late deliveries.

Shares of the plane maker were down 1% in premarket trading. Wall Street analysts had anticipated a sizeable charge to the 777X programme.

Richard Aboulafia, MD of AeroDynamic Advisory, a US boutique aerospace management consulting firm, said the charge was more than the $2bn to $4bn he expected. While he does not expect the charge to be financially crippling to debt-laden Boeing, “it does raise questions about any more surprises to come.”

However, the latest delay comes at a time when demand is growing for international travel, driving demand for the wide-body aircraft, which was not the case when the 777X was first held up.

“Now it might be getting to be a challenge,” Aboulafia said. “People start to lose patience and demand compensation.”

The charge includes longer production costs and penalties owed to customers, according to Boeing.

Blowout

After years of grappling with quality issues and production delays on its flagship 737 MAX, Boeing cautiously ramped up monthly output in 2025.

Earlier this month, the company received the long-awaited approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration to increase 737 MAX production to 42 jets a month, easing a cap of 38 that had been in place since January 2024. That cap was imposed after a midair panel blowout in January 2024 on a nearly new aircraft.

Boeing delivered 55 jets in September, marking its strongest performance for that month since 2018. This was a significant jump from the 33 deliveries recorded a year earlier, when a strike involving 33,000 factory workers in the Pacific Northwest disrupted production.

Deliveries are closely watched by Wall Street, as plane makers typically receive the bulk of their payments upon handing over the jets to customers, making deliveries a key indicator of revenue and cash flow.

Boeing reported a free cash flow of $238m, turning positive for the first time since 2023.

The plane maker posted an adjusted loss per share of $7.47 for the quarter through September, compared with analysts’ average expectations of a $4.59 loss, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its revenues for the quarter rose 30% to $23.27bn, above Wall Street expectations of $21.97bn.

Reuters